New to the Megavalanche program this year, the Speed Bike Challenge sees the riders try to hit the speed record on the glacier.The results from the Speed Bike Challenge1st - Kelan Grant: 98 km/h2nd - Kilian Bron: 97 km/h3rd - Florian Grohens: 88km/h4th - Mike Schuler: 86km/h5th - Ben Hikcen: 85km/h