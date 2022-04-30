Video: Speed with a Bit of Spice as Ludo May Rides His Home Track in Verbier

The Swiss mountain biker Ludo May releases his 11th episode of the series "Ludo et son vélo".In this episode entitled "Un peu de pi(g)ment", Ludo May takes you in the Verbier Bikepark (Switzerland). You will get some riding, some speed and... a bit of spice! This is the recipe that Ludo and the producer Nico Falquet have concocted for this new episode. A poetic dish with as main ingredient the "Wouaiy" track, Ludo's favourite. Enjoy!The crew is one of the key element to realise a project like this. We almost killed Nico's new slow mo camera!Lots of fun on the red track "Wouaiy" of the Verbier Bikepark.Iso helping the get more light with mirrors for the slow mo camera.Copyright photos: Jancsi HadikFollow Ludo May on: