Video: Speed with a Bit of Spice as Ludo May Rides His Home Track in Verbier

Apr 30, 2022
by Ludo May  

The Swiss mountain biker Ludo May releases his 11th episode of the series "Ludo et son vélo".

In this episode entitled "Un peu de pi(g)ment", Ludo May takes you in the Verbier Bikepark (Switzerland). You will get some riding, some speed and... a bit of spice! This is the recipe that Ludo and the producer Nico Falquet have concocted for this new episode. A poetic dish with as main ingredient the "Wouaiy" track, Ludo's favourite. Enjoy!



The crew is one of the key element to realise a project like this. We almost killed Nico's new slow mo camera!


Lots of fun on the red track "Wouaiy" of the Verbier Bikepark.


Iso helping the get more light with mirrors for the slow mo camera.


Copyright photos: Jancsi Hadik

Follow Ludo May on:
Instagram
Facebook

Posted In:
Videos Ludo May


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
56194 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
48702 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
46836 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
44344 views
7 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep
42710 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
41062 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
39274 views
Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More
34270 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I stopped watching! We call it “schlirken” turn with closed brake is a no go, even in a bike park. either this shows
no skills or stupidity.. and this just to through dirt around, which has nothing to do with biking. BUMMER





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009552
Mobile Version of Website