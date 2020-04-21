Video: Spencer Paxson & Mark Allison Ride the All New Kona Hei Hei CR in 'Bicycle Therapy'

Apr 21, 2020
by Kona Bikes  
Bicycle Therapy

by konaworld
Long-time riding buddies Spencer and Donny have grown apart in their riding ways. One is the ultra XC hardtail guy and the other is stuck in a world of Downhill (and Rainer). How can they reconcile their differences? Fortunately, Dr. Paddy White, a highly unlicensed therapist has just the thing: The all-new Hei Hei CR! This bike blends the best of XC and enduro into one lean machine. One ride and their woes are behind them! That’s what we call Bicycle Therapy.

Spencer Paxson and Donny Allison ride the 2020 Kona Hei Hei CR
Spencer and Donny

Lessons we learned during Bicycle Therapy

• Yes, you can shotgun a beer while wearing a full-face helmet
• Pedaling a downhill bike up a climbing trail is always funny to watch
• You can never have too many snacks
• There’s no such thing as a waterproof camera
• Always carry one full-size garbage bag on a shoot
• In reality, Spencer Paxson can seriously rip on his hardtail, spandex or not
• These guys can actually act decently well
• None of the insults were scripted. Improv is alive and well!
• Crashing on demand is highly entertaining
• Bicycle fenders work really well to protect camera gear
• No actual feelings were hurt during the making of this film

Spencer Paxson and Donny Allison

2020 Hei Hei Tech

by konaworld
For more information about the carbon Hei Heis, be sure to visit Konaworld.com.

Video by Axl Fostvedt and Peter Wojnar. Photos by Tyler Deschaine. Thank you to the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition and all of the local trail builders for the amazing trails!

Kona Kona Hei Hei Spencer Paxson


3 Comments

 Love the shreddding going down on some of my favorite trails. Beautiful cinematography. Can't wait to get back to riding em on my process!
 Great video and launch. I want one!!

#first
 Doin' it right!

