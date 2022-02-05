close
Video: Spencer Rathkamp on How Riding Improves Mental Health

Feb 5, 2022
by Spencer Rathkamp  


Well-being isn’t just a destination, but a journey.

Movement unlocks a better world and to move is to truly live. Even on the darkest days, there can always be an escape and for Spencer Rathkamp, that is by bike. The bike allows one to hit the reset button and escape from the challenge and clutter of everyday life. Brought to a place of mental freedom, where the mind can wander to the depths of which are desired, the distinction of person and bike disappears and only one thing matters. Actively absorbing everything that nature has to offer is a refresher for the soul that provides a near indescribable feeling, one that can only be understood by experiencing it.




Donate to Outride today, where we work to instill this in the spirit of youth. Ambassadors like Spencer can deliver the joy of bikes to children around the US by increasing access to bikes and teaching proper cycling education. Head to Outridebike.org to donate.


Huge thanks to Specialized Bicycles, Guru Energy and Urban Armor Gear for the support on the video as well as Kipu Ranch Adventures for giving us an amazing place to capture.

Directed and Produced by Alto Visuals & Spencer Rathkamp
Director of Photography: Mason Prendergast
Music by Nash Howe and Evan Koessler
Photos by Ridge Benben



Posted In:
Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Any kind of consistent exercise routine and a healthy diet will contribute tremendously to a positive mental state.
Put down whatever you’re reading this with and go get some.

Post a Comment



