Video: Spencer Rathkamp Rips Dusty Trails

Off The Record is a miniseries designed to show the personalities of the sport in an unfiltered and unscripted manner. For this episode, I tagged along with professional rider Spencer Rathkamp at some of his local trails in the East LA area. A couple of cool things happened on this shoot including some candid interactions with other riders. A simple reminder that being fast is not the only thing that matters. Spreading the love for riding no matter the skill level is what makes this sport special.
13 Comments
Post a Comment