Video: Spencer Rathkamp Rips Dusty Trails

Jun 6, 2021
by Liam Donohue  

Off The Record is a miniseries designed to show the personalities of the sport in an unfiltered and unscripted manner. For this episode, I tagged along with professional rider Spencer Rathkamp at some of his local trails in the East LA area. A couple of cool things happened on this shoot including some candid interactions with other riders. A simple reminder that being fast is not the only thing that matters. Spreading the love for riding no matter the skill level is what makes this sport special.

13 Comments

  • 15 0
 Tip for anyone relocating to SoCal: Don't sign a lease in "the East LA area" expecting to find these as your local trails, unless you consider +40 miles local.
  • 2 0
 what he said
  • 1 0
 Haha...I know where that trail is. If I was in East LA...I'd go to the Pasadena area. There are a lot of trails in the San Gabriel mountains.
  • 9 0
 It’s always good to see skilled athletes encouraging others no matter the sport.
  • 6 0
 Those trails are definitely east of somewhere. It's just not LA.
  • 3 0
 lol, it's intentionally vague for https anonymity purposes.
  • 1 3
 santa clarita
  • 2 0
 I wish I was better at not bitching about my skills when I’m with better riders, and better at talking with people who are less skilled than i am that say stuff about their skills compared to mine...
  • 4 0
 Yeah Spencer!! Nice filming, and riding! Those views!
  • 3 0
 Spencer a real one!
  • 2 0
 nice...reminds me of temecula further south. thanks for the edit Spencer!
  • 2 0
 You better be a fast rider when riding through East LA!
  • 2 0
 Nice!

