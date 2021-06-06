Video: Spencer Rathkamp Rips Dusty Trails

Off The Record is a miniseries designed to show the personalities of the sport in an unfiltered and unscripted manner. For this episode, I tagged along with professional rider Spencer Rathkamp at some of his local trails in the East LA area. A couple of cool things happened on this shoot including some candid interactions with other riders. A simple reminder that being fast is not the only thing that matters. Spreading the love for riding no matter the skill level is what makes this sport special.