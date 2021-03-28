Video: Sprint Training Tips With The Strength Factory

Mar 27, 2021
by Ben Plenge  

Having the ability to sprint hard and fast is a game changer for any rider, whether you are a trail rider or fully committed DH racer.

By following these simple tips you can avoid some common training mistakes and make good progress in your sprint training. With summer just around the corner, now is the time to step up your riding and training!

Stay Strong

Ben


Ben Plenge runs The Strength Factory from a gym in Bristol in the UK. He works with some of the world's top riders including Wyn Masters, Vero Sandler and Joe Smith.
https://thestrengthfactory.uk/

