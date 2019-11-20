Video: Squamish Local Laps on Fresh Loam & Grippy Granite

Nov 20, 2019
by Jo Peters  


As the rainy season starts in the Sea to Sky, I settle in for quick laps, constant wet gear, and daydreaming about the ski season. I've also been able to take a moment to reflect on how lucky we are to live and ride where we do. Almost every day of 2019 has been filled with adventure, face shots of loam, deep breaths of oxygen in the rainforest, laughter till tears, endlessly grippy granite, sculpted berms of golden hero dirt, sketchy chutes with ribbons of roots, shuttles, pedalling, sprinting, jumping, dropping and so much more. I have worked with Dialed in Cycling all summer to bring skills to other women in the sport, I have travelled around British Columbia racing enduro and I have had chill weekends home and away exploring new views and new trails.


Sunset Moonrise over Squamish

Sundowner Slab

All this would not be possible without the support of Dialed in Cycling, Norco Bicycles, One Up Components, Sombrio Cartel and Nobl Wheels. I am lucky to ride a beautiful bike with the best components in functional gear. I have never felt so much confidence, grip, precision and balance than with my current set-up. I am looking forward to even better things in 2020, if that's even possible!

Elements of Nature
Coupled with Components


Also a special thank you to the trail builders whose work is showcased in this video; Curtis Bennett, Corey Ellah and Jeremy Null.



@dialed_in_womens // @jtiezy


 Sweet video!

