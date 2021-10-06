Video: Squamish Steeps & Freeride Hucks in 'Shredtember'

Oct 6, 2021
by ilabbnz  



It’s shredtember! The best time of the year brings the finest dirt to the west coast of BC. The rain starts to fall, the level of grip gets turned up to 11, the forest is bursting with vibrant colours, there’s no better time to jump on your bike than now. Local shredder Ryder Bulfone rips on his favourite Squamish trails and with the cold of winter all but staring you in the face it’s time to go shred the last few days of hero dirt.











Classic scenes from the heart of mountain biking on the west coast with moss covered granite and the shear scale of British Columbia. Punchy, techy climbs to the top reward you with a choice of the renowned Squamish granite slabs or prime dirt. Ryder goes big for the first feature of the day, breaking barriers before breakfast!











1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That drop on Mark My Word is so sick!

