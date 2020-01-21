Video: Squamish's Kasper Woolley Finds the Limit in 'Hectic'

[ hek-tik ]

Video: Peter Wojnar





We’d like to thank

Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano, Ride NF, Blueprint Racing and Giro for all their 2019 team support.

Kasper Woolley is a 20 year old enduro racer from Squamish, BC. Last season he finished on the podium in 3 of the 8 rounds of the Enduro World Series in U21, with a 2nd in Zermatt, 3rd in Tasmania and 3rd in Northstar. OneUp is excited to continue supporting Kasper for the 2020 EWS season as he moves up to race in Open men.characterized by intense agitation, excitement, confused and rapid movement.Every ride we search to find a few of these hectic moments and try to control the chaos for a turn or two.