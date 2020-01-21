Video: Squamish's Kasper Woolley Finds the Limit in 'Hectic'

Jan 21, 2020
by OneUp Components  


Kasper Woolley is a 20 year old enduro racer from Squamish, BC. Last season he finished on the podium in 3 of the 8 rounds of the Enduro World Series in U21, with a 2nd in Zermatt, 3rd in Tasmania and 3rd in Northstar. OneUp is excited to continue supporting Kasper for the 2020 EWS season as he moves up to race in Open men.

[ hek-tik ] adjective characterized by intense agitation, excitement, confused and rapid movement.
Every ride we search to find a few of these hectic moments and try to control the chaos for a turn or two.




AJ Barlas photo



Video: Peter Wojnar


We’d like to thank
Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano, Ride NF, Blueprint Racing and Giro for all their 2019 team support.


WORK LESS RIDE MORE

Posted In:
Videos Oneup Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
69224 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known European Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
54458 views
Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body
46171 views
Canyon Launches the Collective with the Seagraves, Wibmer, Brosnan, Thoma & More
44400 views
YT Releases New Aluminum Jeffsy Base
40178 views
XC vs. DH: Let's Rumble - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
39922 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
39148 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
37272 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Very hectic indeed!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007305
Mobile Version of Website