Video: SR Suntour Welcomes Tayte Proulx Royds to the Team

Press Release: SR Suntour
12-year-old Tayte Proulx Royds hails from Kelowna, BC and when she’s not out riding bikes she pursues her love of art, photography and dogs. She has already competed in the BC Cup DH Series, The Dark Horse Invitational and Crankworx BC events and looks forward to competing in all sorts of disciplines in the future.
“I really love mountain biking. It’s kinda been in my family for a long time and it just kinda naturally came into my life.”
She loves riding with her family, including her brother Seth: “He’s just always been there to help me when I need him”
“SR Suntour is a rad company and has been super-welcoming to me. I feel extremely grateful to be joining the team and I can’t wait to grow as a rider and progress with the SR Suntour family.”
Tayte will be riding various platforms of SR Suntour products including the Rux, Durolux and Axon forks along with the TriAir and Edge rear shocks.
