Video: Starting 2021 Off With Style on the Dirt Jumper

What could be better than to start this new year with a good Freestyle session in the south of France with the sun and Fred Austruy French Pro Rider!
Nice Backflip Superman From Fred with beautiful sunset light !
Fred Austruy has been riding a mountain bike for over fifteen years and loves doing beautiful tricks like this Indian Air!
In April 2021, Fred will open a bike park called "Fun Ride 30" between Montpellier and Nîmes! MTB, BMX... Around 8000 square meters dedicated to fun!
Several tracks and activities will enable fans and beginners to practice sliding sports: foam pit, pumptrack, big jumps line, tricks jumps, rookies dirt jumps lines, Trial Zone...... Have fun safely!
Thank you so much at my friend Thomas Heydon for the pictures
