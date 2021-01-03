Video: Starting 2021 Off With Style on the Dirt Jumper

Jan 3, 2021
by Fred Austruy  


What could be better than to start this new year with a good Freestyle session in the south of France with the sun and Fred Austruy French Pro Rider!

Nice Backflip Superman From Fred with beautiful sunset light !

Big Flip Superman Photo by Thomas Heydon

Fred Austruy has been riding a mountain bike for over fifteen years and loves doing beautiful tricks like this Indian Air!


In April 2021, Fred will open a bike park called "Fun Ride 30" between Montpellier and Nîmes! MTB, BMX... Around 8000 square meters dedicated to fun!

Several tracks and activities will enable fans and beginners to practice sliding sports: foam pit, pumptrack, big jumps line, tricks jumps, rookies dirt jumps lines, Trial Zone...... Have fun safely!

photo by Thomas Heydon
Indian Air photo by Thomas Heydon

Photo by Thomas Heydon
Photo by Thomas Heydon


Superman by Fred Austruy Photo by Thomas Heydon
Another tricks style with this Superman!


Follow Fred online:
Instagram: @fredaustruy
Youtube Channel [L=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaq4Fu8_AO5csPpTxwctMow]YouTube/L]

Thank you so much at my friend Thomas Heydon for the pictures, my all sponsors and Pinkbike family!

Posted In:
Videos


