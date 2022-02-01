Video: Status Bike Park Jam at Spider Mountain Bike Park

Photos by Sandy Carson

Global STATUS Ambassadors Jacob Lingemann, Alberto Lopez, Corey Martinez, Xylena Hoppen, Chase Hawk, Nina Buitrago, Brendan Conroy, Allan Cooke and Jaime Saenz head to Spyder Mountain Bike Park to jam with the local shredders.Watch the local Texas riders progress and ride with their hero's throughout the day as the STATUS crew makes its way through the Spider Mountain Bike Park and session their favorites zones. Even though the reward for progression is progression itself the crew came stocked with STATUS frames, complete bikes, Specialized tires and a whole bunch of goodies from Deity for the riders that were pushing themselves to new limits. The stoke was high and you could feel the vibe in the air, everyone was supportive of one another throughout the day and good times were had by all.This is the first of many Jam's like this, keep an eye out for the the crew to come through a Bike Park near you.