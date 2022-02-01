close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Status Bike Park Jam at Spider Mountain Bike Park

Feb 1, 2022
by I Am Specialized  
Photos by Sandy Carson


Global STATUS Ambassadors Jacob Lingemann, Alberto Lopez, Corey Martinez, Xylena Hoppen, Chase Hawk, Nina Buitrago, Brendan Conroy, Allan Cooke and Jaime Saenz head to Spyder Mountain Bike Park to jam with the local shredders.

Watch the local Texas riders progress and ride with their hero's throughout the day as the STATUS crew makes its way through the Spider Mountain Bike Park and session their favorites zones. Even though the reward for progression is progression itself the crew came stocked with STATUS frames, complete bikes, Specialized tires and a whole bunch of goodies from Deity for the riders that were pushing themselves to new limits. The stoke was high and you could feel the vibe in the air, everyone was supportive of one another throughout the day and good times were had by all.

This is the first of many Jam's like this, keep an eye out for the the crew to come through a Bike Park near you.





Photo Cred to Sandy Carson





Regions in Article
Spider Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Specialized


Must Read This Week
Updated: Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1
70399 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
62454 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
51549 views
First Look: Intend's New Hero RD Fork Uses a RockShox Damper
43912 views
Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames
42395 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
37021 views
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
36727 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
36643 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Looks like a fun event at a fun place

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008245
Mobile Version of Website