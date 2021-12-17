Video: A Steep & Dusty Squamish Lap With Rémy Métailler

Finding traction in the roughest terrain. Rémy Métailler brings style and precision to one of his all-time favourite tracks and rips a steep and loose test lap during a British Columbian summer in Squamish. We are stoked to give you a sneak peek of our new tire that will launch in spring 2022, the Grappler 2.5. Engineered for maximum bite in the roughest conditions.Good things take time, testing is a major part of that, however, it's not just testing in the lab, it's laps on laps of the roughest terrain in extreme conditions which provides us with the ultimate feedback.