Video: A Steep & Dusty Squamish Lap With Rémy Métailler

Dec 17, 2021
by e*thirteen components  


Finding traction in the roughest terrain. Rémy Métailler brings style and precision to one of his all-time favourite tracks and rips a steep and loose test lap during a British Columbian summer in Squamish. We are stoked to give you a sneak peek of our new tire that will launch in spring 2022, the Grappler 2.5. Engineered for maximum bite in the roughest conditions.






Good things take time, testing is a major part of that, however, it's not just testing in the lab, it's laps on laps of the roughest terrain in extreme conditions which provides us with the ultimate feedback.






7 Comments

  • 1 0
 big fan of the camera angle from behind the seat looking back over the rear tire. Someone had that setup on a group ride we did and the video turned out great (especially if you have other riders)
  • 2 0
 If e13 would ever release these freakin' tires! I hope Spring is accurate.
  • 1 0
 seriously. i fb messaged them awhile ago and it was supposed to be spring '21.
  • 1 0
 *clearly ignores straight lines through s-turns*

Gonna need to see that birth certificate, Remy.
  • 1 0
 Looks like an assegai, should be good with their mopo rubber
  • 1 0
 Should've called it the Remaxxis Metassegai
  • 1 0
 brap brap braaaaap

