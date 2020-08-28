Video: Steep and Loamy Goodness in the Scottish Highlands

Bravehearts Fury in Fort William was built several years ago by Mark Clarke, a local guide and bike mechanic, it was always a cool track, but would often have fallen trees and was typically steep and tight with no catch ruts so was incredibly challenging to get down. During lockdown it got a fix up, fallen trees cleared, old broken bridges removed, catches and fresh turns built! Its a hell of a trail so we decided to film a run down it then leap into the river to finish!