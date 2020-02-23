Video: Steep and Loose Riding with Remy Metailler and Nico Quere in the South of France

Nico Quere is the winner of the first World e-Bike Series. You probably know him from his trail bike videos. I met Nico when I was riding in the south of France 10 years ago. Then we were teammates with Commencal for a couple of years. He raced Enduro World Series for several years before switching to e-bike racing. For this video though, he decided to ride his regular bike.
Get ready for some super tech riding!
The trails we rode are not on Trailforks yet but are located around Neoules in the South of France.
Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube
Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
Follow: @remymetailler
• http://www.facebook.com/remymetailler
• http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler
• http://www.twitter.com/remymetailler
5 Comments
Post a Comment