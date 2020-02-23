Video: Steep and Loose Riding with Remy Metailler and Nico Quere in the South of France

Feb 23, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Nico Quere is the winner of the first World e-Bike Series. You probably know him from his trail bike videos. I met Nico when I was riding in the south of France 10 years ago. Then we were teammates with Commencal for a couple of years. He raced Enduro World Series for several years before switching to e-bike racing. For this video though, he decided to ride his regular bike.

Get ready for some super tech riding!

The trails we rode are not on Trailforks yet but are located around Neoules in the South of France.

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube


Trail Preview on Youtube Sunday at 7 30PST

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 i enjoy so much watching his videos.And that's clearly a proof why the French are the top riders in the world.When you ride on trails like this....
  • 2 0
 Great video and raw trails!
  • 2 0
 Thanks! Yes the video does not make justice but they were super hard to ride. Especially with not seeing and just following Nico. I was riding super tight!
  • 2 0
 These trails are bloody bonkers.
  • 2 0
 That canyon section looked awesome!

