Video: Steep Chutes and Huge Crashes with Cam McCaul

Nov 23, 2019
by Cam McCaul  

A good desert zone... is there anything better? Maybe.. but I doubt it. Henry Lanman ( @hendotb14 ) pioneered this zone called “The Goblin.” He built a line top to bottom and was rad enough to have a group of us out to ride it together. Sometimes that perfect pedological anomaly we affectionately refer to as “popcorn dirt” can inspire a case of SOD (symptomatic overzealous disorder.) Soo... in this video, look out for two things: Euphoric enjoyment of the popcorn dirt that lines these perfect chutes, but also prepare to cringe when said dirt inspires a little bit too much confidence. When all was said and done everyone was still smiling and everyone was able to get out of the zone before dark and in one piece. Also, get a little BTS look at what goes on during an MTB photo shoot with professional photographer Tyler Roemer (@tylerroemer).

Riding Crew:
Henry Lanman
Adam Craig
Andrew Orlich
Elijah Sky

Video Camera:
John Reynolds
Max Rhulen

Editing:
Taylor Sage

Goblin Thumb

lefty loosey

The man with the plan.

photo credit Max Rhulen
photo cred: Max Rhulen

Droppin in

Macgyver

Bro 5


