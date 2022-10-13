Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'

Credits

When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport.In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s roots aboard his Shore by exploring the sport’s revolutionary freedom of defining your own line through an updated lens that reflects his fresh take on the landscape where it all began.Directed by Brody JonesCinematography by Brody Jones and Jared PutnamFPV by Kadison PelletiePhotography by Dylan SherrardSound by Keith WhiteColour by Sam GillingTrail Build by Matt MacDuff and Ben Byers