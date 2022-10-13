Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'

When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport.
In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s roots aboard his Shore by exploring the sport’s revolutionary freedom of defining your own line through an updated lens that reflects his fresh take on the landscape where it all began.Credits
Directed by Brody Jones
Cinematography by Brody Jones and Jared Putnam
FPV by Kadison Pelletie
Photography by Dylan Sherrard
Sound by Keith White
Colour by Sam Gilling
Trail Build by Matt MacDuff and Ben Byers
8 Comments
P.S. very nice scenery and good riding!