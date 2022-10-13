Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'

Oct 13, 2022
by Norco Bicycles  

When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport.

In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s roots aboard his Shore by exploring the sport’s revolutionary freedom of defining your own line through an updated lens that reflects his fresh take on the landscape where it all began.

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard
Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard
Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Photo by Dylan Sherrard

Credits
Directed by Brody Jones
Cinematography by Brody Jones and Jared Putnam
FPV by Kadison Pelletie
Photography by Dylan Sherrard
Sound by Keith White
Colour by Sam Gilling
Trail Build by Matt MacDuff and Ben Byers

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 My favorite thing about Matt MacDuff is Matt MacDuff, I mean style, humor, stoke and originality. Matts riding has been showcased in his latest edits (and they are good) but I think what makes Matt exceptional is his personality and outlook on riding, it would be so cool to see more of that in future edits!
  • 4 0
 Hell yeah Matt! Crushed it
  • 2 0
 McDuff comes through again showing that you don't have to go to Utah for big lines. Always hits us with a great soundtrack too.
  • 3 0
 Heck yeah, Matt!
  • 1 0
 Kelowna?
  • 1 0
 I’m thinking between Oliver and Osoyoos.
  • 1 0
 That was dope!
