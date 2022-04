Park Laps? It's almost that time of year again and the vibes are set to be high in the Chatel Bike Park this season!Catch up with local rider Mateo Verdier and check out his creative, playful laps in the bike park with his SCOTT Ransom.Rider: Mateo VerdierLocation: Ch√Ętel BikeparkVideo and Photos: ShaperideshootSupported by: Reverse ComponentsRegions in ArticleChatel Bike Park