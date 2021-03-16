Video: 30 Seconds of Steep Loam & Stylish Air With Reece Wallace

ODI is proud to welcome Canadian freerider Reece Wallace
to the team.
Reece brings his own unique style to the team through his incredible web edits, day-to-day riding, and participation in freeride events.
|I'm pumped to sign with ODI. They're the benchmark for quality grips and it's rad to work with the company who originated one of the best and most popular grips ever—the Longneck. ODI is known for great feeling rubber, and if you gotta use something, may as well use the ones which feel best! - Reece
Reece styling aboard the Longneck V2.1 lock-on grip
Reece's Youtube channel
will showcase all his adventures throughout the year.
Video & Photos: Liam WallaceODI#ODIGrips
1 Comment
Post a Comment