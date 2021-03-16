Video: 30 Seconds of Steep Loam & Stylish Air With Reece Wallace

Mar 16, 2021
by ODI Grips  

ODI is proud to welcome Canadian freerider Reece Wallace to the team.

Reece brings his own unique style to the team through his incredible web edits, day-to-day riding, and participation in freeride events.

bigquotesI'm pumped to sign with ODI. They're the benchmark for quality grips and it's rad to work with the company who originated one of the best and most popular grips ever—the Longneck. ODI is known for great feeling rubber, and if you gotta use something, may as well use the ones which feel best! - Reece

Reece styling aboard the Longneck V2.1 lock-on grip

Reece's Youtube channel will showcase all his adventures throughout the year.

Video & Photos: Liam Wallace

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Is there a pot full of gold at the end of his rainbow (stripes)?

