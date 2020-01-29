Video: Steep, Natural BC Freeride Lines in 'Freedom Of Speed'

Trying to separate yourself from the pack these days is difficult with the level of riding and ease of lift access. For my first solo project with Commencal, I decided to head out with some friends, tools, a tent, and my bike to find a location to build something that was my own and unique.After a few trips just driving around and stopping anytime something caught my eye, I found the perfect spot and got to it. Any time I had off work was dedicated to finishing this trail no matter what. From serious wildlife encounters to heat exhaustion, it was one of the best experiences I've had. I can't thank Toby Cowley (Photographer), Max Barron (Filmer), Alex Pro and Cale Glithero enough for all their help with digging and support during the whole process.