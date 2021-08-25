Video: Steep, Rough & Arm Pump - World Champs Track Walk with the Syndicate

Aug 25, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotes"If you don't like rocks, you're not going to have a good time here."

Rated a 5 on the chilli scale, the Black Snake is always a fun track to race. The steepest and arguably most technical trail on the circuit is back for its 3rd time as World Champs venue.

There have been quite a few changes to the track since the last race in 2019, so take a walk with Luca, Greg and the crew to find out their two cents.The Syndicate


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Greg Minnaar Luca Shaw Steve Peat DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 If you don’t like rocks you’re f*cked

Post a Comment



