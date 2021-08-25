Pinkbike.com
Video: Steep, Rough & Arm Pump - World Champs Track Walk with the Syndicate
Aug 25, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
"If you don't like rocks, you're not going to have a good time here."
Rated a 5 on the chilli scale, the Black Snake is always a fun track to race. The steepest and arguably most technical trail on the circuit is back for its 3rd time as World Champs venue.
There have been quite a few changes to the track since the last race in 2019, so take a walk with Luca, Greg and the crew to find out their two cents.
The Syndicate
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Greg Minnaar
Luca Shaw
Steve Peat
DH Racing
Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021
billythegerbil
(28 mins ago)
If you don’t like rocks you’re f*cked
