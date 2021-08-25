Video: Steep, Rough & Arm Pump - World Champs Track Walk with the Syndicate

"If you don't like rocks, you're not going to have a good time here."



Rated a 5 on the chilli scale, the Black Snake is always a fun track to race. The steepest and arguably most technical trail on the circuit is back for its 3rd time as World Champs venue.



There have been quite a few changes to the track since the last race in 2019, so take a walk with Luca, Greg and the crew to find out their two cents. — The Syndicate