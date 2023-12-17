Video: Stefan Garlicki Rides Schladming with Andreas Kolb in 'Swapping Lines'

Dec 17, 2023
by Stefan Garlicki  

Introducing Swapping Lines, a new video series which will see Stefan Garlicki travelling the world searching for the best tracks with the best riders in mountain biking! Stefan is South African and now based in Munich, Germany. After racing professionally for over a decade with many ups and downs including 2 elite national titles, a top 25 World Cup result and 2 broken hips, Stef is looking for a new challenge. Episode 1 is set in the iconic Schladming bike park starring 2023 Leogang World Cup winner and local boy, Andreas Kolb!

One of the best riders on the best track on the planet, what could be better?

photo

photo

photo

There are 4 more episodes planned for 2024, stay tuned!

Starring: Andreas Kolb (@andreas.kolb66) / Stefan Garlicki (@stefangarlicki)

Filming: Laurin Bettermann (@laurin.bettermann) / Dennis Rein (@reinspire.d)

Posted In:
Videos Andreas Kolb Stefan Garlicki


Author Info:
stefangarlicki avatar

Member since May 14, 2009
19 articles
4 Comments
  • 1 0
 I'll admit I've never heard of Stefan Garlicki, but, to drop in behind Andy Kolb and keep up and pull even 1/2 the lines he did is pretty f'ing sick. That was some good filming & editing too! I could actually see what was going on, no quick cuts and obscure camera angles.
  • 1 0
 He also has a hip replacement! Killing it
  • 3 1
 Can't seem to take anyone seriously who wears anything that says "onlyfans."
  • 2 0
 Bike Parks are so rad and add such a vital aspect of riding to the world of mountain biking! This footage is awesome!







