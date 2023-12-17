Video: Stefan Garlicki Rides Schladming with Andreas Kolb in 'Swapping Lines'

Introducing Swapping Lines, a new video series which will see Stefan Garlicki travelling the world searching for the best tracks with the best riders in mountain biking! Stefan is South African and now based in Munich, Germany. After racing professionally for over a decade with many ups and downs including 2 elite national titles, a top 25 World Cup result and 2 broken hips, Stef is looking for a new challenge. Episode 1 is set in the iconic Schladming bike park starring 2023 Leogang World Cup winner and local boy, Andreas Kolb!One of the best riders on the best track on the planet, what could be better?There are 4 more episodes planned for 2024, stay tuned!Starring: Andreas Kolb (@andreas.kolb66) / Stefan Garlicki (@stefangarlicki)Filming: Laurin Bettermann (@laurin.bettermann) / Dennis Rein (@reinspire.d)