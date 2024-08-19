Video: Stefan Garlicki Rides Whistler with Finn Iles in 'Swapping Lines'

Swapping Lines is back with episode 3! This is a video series which will see the current South African champion, Stefan Garlicki travelling the world searching for the best tracks and the best riders on the planet!After racing professionally for over a decade with many ups and downs including 3 elite national titles, a top 25 World Cup result and 2 broken hips, Stef is looking for a new challenge.This episode is set in the iconic Whistler Mountain Bike Park with one of the steeziest riders on the planet. None other than local boy and World Cup winner, Finn Iles!The song, "Holiday" by Green Day has some meaning too as it's an anti-war song and with all that happening in the world right now plus the fact the scene was set in Whistler, it seemed a great fit.To give the video more context and learn about the riders, there is an interview segment which will go with each episode. Who knew that Finn secretly wants to be a farmer??Big thanks to Finn and the whole crew for making this project happen, stay tuned for episode 4 coming later this year!Riders: Finn Iles / Stefan GarlickiFilming: Laurin Betterman / Thomas Sandell / Nick McdonoghPost production: Laurin BettermannPhoto: Laurin BettermannSpecial thanks: Mason Copeland