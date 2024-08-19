Powered by Outside

Video: Stefan Garlicki Rides Whistler with Finn Iles in 'Swapping Lines'

Aug 19, 2024
by Stefan Garlicki  

Swapping Lines is back with episode 3! This is a video series which will see the current South African champion, Stefan Garlicki travelling the world searching for the best tracks and the best riders on the planet!

After racing professionally for over a decade with many ups and downs including 3 elite national titles, a top 25 World Cup result and 2 broken hips, Stef is looking for a new challenge.
This episode is set in the iconic Whistler Mountain Bike Park with one of the steeziest riders on the planet. None other than local boy and World Cup winner, Finn Iles!

The song, "Holiday" by Green Day has some meaning too as it's an anti-war song and with all that happening in the world right now plus the fact the scene was set in Whistler, it seemed a great fit.


To give the video more context and learn about the riders, there is an interview segment which will go with each episode. Who knew that Finn secretly wants to be a farmer??

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Big thanks to Finn and the whole crew for making this project happen, stay tuned for episode 4 coming later this year!

Riders: Finn Iles / Stefan Garlicki
Filming: Laurin Betterman / Thomas Sandell / Nick Mcdonogh
Post production: Laurin Bettermann
Photo: Laurin Bettermann
Special thanks: Mason Copeland

Posted In:
Videos Finn Iles Stefan Garlicki


Author Info:
stefangarlicki avatar

Member since May 14, 2009
25 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
124867 views
LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System
47290 views
Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?
36123 views
Interview: Bryn Atkinson & Shimano Product Manager Nick Murdick on Developing Drivetrains, Feedback, & Gearboxes
30815 views
Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing
28925 views
Video: Ben Cathro Tries To Put An End To Dead Sailors - How NOT to Bike with Ben Cathro
23598 views
Review: Specialized Eliminator / Butcher Tires - Great Performance at a Reasonable Price
23254 views
Photo Epic: 2024 Leadville 100
22999 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Not even subscribed to OnlyFans and still getting the content







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.066151
Mobile Version of Website