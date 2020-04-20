Video: Stefan Mueller Turns His Bike into a Lawnmower in Self-Isolation

Apr 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Is this the best #stayathomebikechallenge yet? Stefan Mueller has converted his bike into a lawnmower so he can keep fit, do chores and obey lockdown at the same time.

While we imagine this probably isn't covered under warranty, it's great to see Stefan getting creative while under lockdown and also wearing a helmet to ensure his local health service isn't overwhelmed if he has a crash.

The Austrian rider fired us through a picture of his creation in all its glory:


With lawnmower racing already an established sport in the UK, can we expect the UCI to sanction a new discipline of cycling competition soon? We'll keep you updated when we hear more.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Brillant!!!!!!! Lawnmower Deth!

