Video: Stefan Peter's Winning Run From the 2021 Megavalanche

Jul 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Stefan Peter battled for 40 minutes over snow, ice, rocks to take the win on Alpe D'Huez.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Megavalanche


21 Comments

  • 10 0
 Even after all the carnage I've ever seen from this race some sick part of me still wants to do it.
  • 4 0
 What a crazy ride. Congrats. Too bad there were only 12 people at the end to cheer for your win
  • 2 0
 At 01:35 if you looks at his shadow, you can see that he moves his hands off the grips to the inside and just holds on to the handlebar. Is that a new speed tuck trend?
  • 1 0
 Do you get to practice race runs?
I seriously can't believe the speed over some of the rock sections without knowing line choices, they must know in advance. Right?
  • 1 0
 there's qualifiers i think, so thats at least one practice, not sure if it's from the top. Don't see why you wouldn't be able to practice tho
  • 1 0
 You can train for several days, though access to the glacier is limited to one day. A lot of riders, including Peter, know the track by heart because they participated several times.
  • 1 0
 @Foxy87: you can train on the track, including the glacier, the whole week in advance. And the lines change a bit every year, this Mega the rock section up top was washed out way more than 2019 due to all the meltwater.
  • 1 0
 @Upduro: yeah but just before the race they close the glacier. I always went wednesday and were only able to train the glacier on thursday, in full slush of course…
  • 2 0
 Wow! So sick. One of my goals is to do that race
  • 2 1
 I thought kilian bron won??
  • 6 0
 Kilian won Mountain of Hell last week. He came in second here.
  • 2 0
 Right
  • 1 0
 I haven't watched the whole video yet, but who got the hole-shot?
  • 1 0
 Jack reading I think
  • 2 0
 Tucked it back!?
  • 1 0
 I've got arm pump just watching that. 40 minutes!
  • 1 0
 It looks like a course preview
  • 1 0
 That looks so fun!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



