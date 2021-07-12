Pinkbike.com
Video: Stefan Peter's Winning Run From the 2021 Megavalanche
Jul 12, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Stefan Peter battled for 40 minutes over snow, ice, rocks to take the win on Alpe D'Huez.
Megavalanche
21 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
foshizz
(1 hours ago)
Even after all the carnage I've ever seen from this race some sick part of me still wants to do it.
[Reply]
4
0
Three6ty
(45 mins ago)
What a crazy ride. Congrats. Too bad there were only 12 people at the end to cheer for your win
[Reply]
2
0
maximilion
(31 mins ago)
At 01:35 if you looks at his shadow, you can see that he moves his hands off the grips to the inside and just holds on to the handlebar. Is that a new speed tuck trend?
[Reply]
1
0
CSP
(53 mins ago)
Do you get to practice race runs?
I seriously can't believe the speed over some of the rock sections without knowing line choices, they must know in advance. Right?
[Reply]
1
0
DanielP07
(32 mins ago)
there's qualifiers i think, so thats at least one practice, not sure if it's from the top. Don't see why you wouldn't be able to practice tho
[Reply]
1
0
Foxy87
(31 mins ago)
You can train for several days, though access to the glacier is limited to one day. A lot of riders, including Peter, know the track by heart because they participated several times.
[Reply]
1
0
Upduro
(17 mins ago)
@Foxy87
: you can train on the track, including the glacier, the whole week in advance. And the lines change a bit every year, this Mega the rock section up top was washed out way more than 2019 due to all the meltwater.
[Reply]
1
0
Foxy87
(4 mins ago)
@Upduro
: yeah but just before the race they close the glacier. I always went wednesday and were only able to train the glacier on thursday, in full slush of course…
[Reply]
2
0
noakeabean
(1 hours ago)
Wow! So sick. One of my goals is to do that race
[Reply]
2
1
Meganstuart1
(1 hours ago)
I thought kilian bron won??
[Reply]
6
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
Kilian won Mountain of Hell last week. He came in second here.
[Reply]
2
0
Foxy87
(1 hours ago)
Right
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(57 mins ago)
I haven't watched the whole video yet, but who got the hole-shot?
[Reply]
1
0
Matt115lamb
(47 mins ago)
Jack reading I think
[Reply]
2
0
Quantumhigh
(50 mins ago)
Tucked it back!?
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(34 mins ago)
I've got arm pump just watching that. 40 minutes!
[Reply]
1
0
gamonoso
(20 mins ago)
It looks like a course preview
[Reply]
1
0
Explodo
(20 mins ago)
That looks so fun!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
7
Matt115lamb
(48 mins ago)
Is it bad of me to wish there was an avalanche and wipe them all out ?
[Reply]
6
0
IntoTheEverflow
(39 mins ago)
Yes
[Reply]
1
0
onemind123
(32 mins ago)
New red bull event?
[Reply]
