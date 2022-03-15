Video: Steffi Marth & Max Schumann Explore Remote Trails in Tuscany

Words: Abus
For three days, Steffi Marth and Max Schumann explored remote trails in Tuscany. It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the region; a poem or a film would be much better suited to cover the diversity and beauty of this Italian province. The Abus film Made to Discover tells a 123km (76mi) bike adventure in three stages following Steffi and Max through the Apennines and the Apuan Alps up to a 1990-meter (6529ft) peak. It continues through the unspoiled and unexpectedly mountainous Tuscan countryside all the way to the Mediterranean coast. Along the way, the pair stay in rustic rifugios shelters and ride wild, lonely trails. The new Abus Modrop all mountain helmet is a safe companion on their adventures best shown in imagery and the two protagonists express their thoughts from the adventure in the video above. With love from Tuscany!
|This region offers such a variety of landscapes like no other. Some of them we don't even associate with Tuscany at first. We often think directly of Florence or Pisa, as well as the rural surroundings and the sea, but not necessarily the mountains. The history and culture of this region are unique. Unforgettable for me, for example, is the descent to Massa to the sea.—Max Schumann
|The Modrop is my perfect companion for any adventure on my bike: It is totally comfortable, well ventilated, ultra light and of course very important – it looks mega!—Steffi Marth
|It is exciting to accompany the entire development of a product. And I was really pleased that the helmet fit so well in the end. The Modrop is inconspicuous and reliable. And therefore the ideal companion for large and small bike adventures.—Max Schumann
Photo credit: ABUS
"The family belongs to the evangelical exclusive wing of the Plymouth Brethren (Brüderbewegung), a church movement that originated in the 19th century. The family's religious orientation also affects the company. The company's self-portrayal refers to the fact that the company's mission statement is shaped by Christian principles. The equal participation of female family members in the company is rejected. There is therefore no woman among the KG shareholders. In order to exclude the succession of daughters, so-called inheritance waiver agreements have been concluded in the past."
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ABUS
I wonder if their products also share their religious views?
