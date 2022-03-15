close
Video: Steffi Marth & Max Schumann Explore Remote Trails in Tuscany

Mar 15, 2022
by rasoulution  

Words: Abus

For three days, Steffi Marth and Max Schumann explored remote trails in Tuscany. It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the region; a poem or a film would be much better suited to cover the diversity and beauty of this Italian province. The Abus film Made to Discover tells a 123km (76mi) bike adventure in three stages following Steffi and Max through the Apennines and the Apuan Alps up to a 1990-meter (6529ft) peak. It continues through the unspoiled and unexpectedly mountainous Tuscan countryside all the way to the Mediterranean coast. Along the way, the pair stay in rustic rifugios shelters and ride wild, lonely trails. The new Abus Modrop all mountain helmet is a safe companion on their adventures best shown in imagery and the two protagonists express their thoughts from the adventure in the video above. With love from Tuscany!

photo credit ABUS

Further information about the Abus Modrop helmet : www.abus.com/mtb

bigquotesThis region offers such a variety of landscapes like no other. Some of them we don't even associate with Tuscany at first. We often think directly of Florence or Pisa, as well as the rural surroundings and the sea, but not necessarily the mountains. The history and culture of this region are unique. Unforgettable for me, for example, is the descent to Massa to the sea.Max Schumann


bigquotesThe Modrop is my perfect companion for any adventure on my bike: It is totally comfortable, well ventilated, ultra light and of course very important – it looks mega!Steffi Marth


bigquotesIt is exciting to accompany the entire development of a product. And I was really pleased that the helmet fit so well in the end. The Modrop is inconspicuous and reliable. And therefore the ideal companion for large and small bike adventures.Max Schumann


Photo credit: ABUS

Posted In:
Videos Steffi Marth


18 Comments

  • 10 1
 Interesting:

"The family belongs to the evangelical exclusive wing of the Plymouth Brethren (Brüderbewegung), a church movement that originated in the 19th century. The family's religious orientation also affects the company. The company's self-portrayal refers to the fact that the company's mission statement is shaped by Christian principles. The equal participation of female family members in the company is rejected. There is therefore no woman among the KG shareholders. In order to exclude the succession of daughters, so-called inheritance waiver agreements have been concluded in the past."

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ABUS
  • 7 0
 Sounds like their company has a unique CULTure.
  • 2 0
 Sounds weird regarding ABUS, I never thought of that here in Germany - but indeed there are many of them of various religious principles. I think in the US it is quite normal.

I wonder if their products also share their religious views?
  • 6 0
 @cxfahrer: to buy them you have to believe!
  • 4 0
 @blacktea: well the helmet protects me from heaven falling on my head and the cable lock connects me to their principles.
  • 3 1
 good to know, won't buy another product Smile
  • 6 0
 Starting from Massa you can also do a very good cyclotourism/bikepacking experience, passing by Via Francigena pointing south: it's an old pilgrimage route. I did it myself twice with my soon-to-be wife and friends, one in spring and the other during summer. In 4 days you can easily reach Siena but the original route is greatly larger than this tract (it starts from UK!!). Anyway, Tuscany what a beautiful place and people and food...
  • 7 0
 The trip looks amazing, any chance to have a GPX file that shows it? It'd be quite an adventure for three day riding. Figata!!
  • 4 0
 Coffee tour on MTBs in Italy? Looks like something that I need to put on the list of things to do this year!
  • 1 0
 Cappuccino tour Wink
  • 1 0
 Had been on holiday in this area with my parents when I was a little boy. Guess it's time to get back and explore the area by bike. Apart from that I really like that new helmet.
  • 3 0
 I hear there are no houses for rent there
  • 2 0
 in Toscana?
  • 2 0
 @blacktea: Seinfeld ;-)
  • 2 0
 Are you telling me there's not one house to rent in all of Tuscany?
  • 5 3
 a 5 min commercial for an ugly helmet
  • 6 1
 a very well made 5 min commercial for an ugly helmet..
  • 5 0
 a very well made 5min commercial for an ugly helmet and an ABUS cable lock in a remote village where nobody will steal a bike....

Post a Comment



