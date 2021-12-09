Video: Stephane Tempier Parts Ways with Trek Factory Racing XC

Stephane Tempier has parted ways with the Trek Factory Racing XC team.
Tempier joined Trek at the start of the 2020 season on the back of finishing third in the 2019 World Championships as part of the Bianchi Countervale set up. He raced for two seasons with TFR through periods of COVID disruption and some big crashes
and had a best result of seventh with the team.
It sounds like Tempier already has a new team lined up for 2022 and beyond and we'll update you with more information as soon as we have it.
|A page turns. Thank you for these beautiful moments and this beautiful experience during these two years.
A big thank you to all the staff, the managers @timvanderjeugd and @jonrourke @tracy_moseley
the mechanics @alvarotrek @girojim @lituvz
physiotherapists @missnorthwind @beit_size @megaitch @wolvobricks
And the dream team @jolandaneff @eviealicerichards @ anton.cooper (aka litlle big dog) @maddie_munro @rj_amos @ hatt1e_harnden
See you again for a new chapter in 2022!—Stephane Tempier
|Stephane Tempier is the consummate teammate and competitor. After two seasons, he and TFR are parting ways.
Thank you for everything, Steph—Trek Factory Racing XC
3 Comments
Post a Comment