Video: Stephane Tempier Parts Ways with Trek Factory Racing XC

Dec 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Locked and loaded for Stephane Tempier.

Stephane Tempier has parted ways with the Trek Factory Racing XC team.

Tempier joined Trek at the start of the 2020 season on the back of finishing third in the 2019 World Championships as part of the Bianchi Countervale set up. He raced for two seasons with TFR through periods of COVID disruption and some big crashes and had a best result of seventh with the team.

It sounds like Tempier already has a new team lined up for 2022 and beyond and we'll update you with more information as soon as we have it.

bigquotesA page turns. Thank you for these beautiful moments and this beautiful experience during these two years.

A big thank you to all the staff, the managers @timvanderjeugd and @jonrourke @tracy_moseley
the mechanics @alvarotrek @girojim @lituvz
physiotherapists @missnorthwind @beit_size @megaitch @wolvobricks
And the dream team @jolandaneff @eviealicerichards @ anton.cooper (aka litlle big dog) @maddie_munro @rj_amos @ hatt1e_harnden

See you again for a new chapter in 2022!Stephane Tempier

Stephane Tempier didn t quite have the legs at the end to close out a podium.

bigquotesStephane Tempier is the consummate teammate and competitor. After two seasons, he and TFR are parting ways.

Thank you for everything, StephTrek Factory Racing XC


Stephane Tempier


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Absolute Absalon?
  • 3 1
 Who?
  • 1 0
 I'm guessing Santa Cruz.

