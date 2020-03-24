Video: Terrible Tech Tuesday with Stephen Colbert

Mar 24, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

The Late Show host is making the best out of the current quarantine by polishing up on skills unused since his teenage years in his latest video.

Posted In:
Videos


28 Comments

  • 48 1
 Five minutes after this went public, one million screwdrivers tore holes through inner tubes around the world. RIP.
  • 11 1
 I think that's confirmation he really was remembering from being a kid! Regardless of technical details though, that was genuinely really nice. He's a good guy.
  • 4 0
 @wingguy: Definitely. This video got me stoked on life. Good for him for getting out on his bike and doing something to show other people how to get on theirs (responsibly). Also crazy that one of the most professional and well-produced shows is now basically a dude on his phone making YouTube how-to videos. What a time to be alive.
  • 15 0
 26'' aint dead
  • 7 0
 Neither is Dick Pound.
  • 9 1
 Nothing more fun than watching a genius having a hard time with something most 13 year olds know how to do... I wonder if his original tube even had a hole in it...
  • 4 0
 Exactly. He might have only need to put air into the tube! We'll never know.
  • 6 0
 The man finds joy in everything, what a legend. The felt pain for us though of watching him jabbing a screwdriver into a wheel, grabbing a rotor with greasy hands, inflated an old 26" tire to 65psi, and rested a bike on it's shifters on rough pavement. Ooooouch.
  • 4 0
 All true, but props for him doing it himself, not taking it to have someone else do it.
  • 9 0
 We didn't know we needed it, but we certainly did.
  • 7 0
 The screwdriver is part of a conspiracy by Big Tubes to sell more tubes.
  • 4 0
 Gapping neighborhood kids!!!!
  • 2 0
 I was wondering if this was going to hit Pinkbike. Was too painful to watch the whole thing on YouTube. Just came for the comments.
  • 2 0
 Literally 100's of bike tire changes in my life and every time I still struggle to remember how to thread the chain back on the derailleur.
  • 3 0
 have to agree that put a smile on my face
  • 2 0
 That dudes garage is worth more than all the houses I've lived in and my bikes combined.
  • 1 0
 NO ONE wants to be the last kid in the landing zone... The best part is reminding everyone how much fun bikes are. They are toys you can enjoy your whole life.
  • 1 0
 Nobody:

Me at 3 am in my garage half passed out trying to make a custom chain dampening device knowing full well I have to be up at 7 am:
  • 3 0
 65 psi. Awesome.
  • 2 0
 I've seen "bike" mechanics in service shops....do a worse job. He's hired!
  • 2 0
 I cringed when he heeled the brake lever.
  • 2 0
 He’s a better bike mechanic than Sam Pilgrim, I’ll give him that
  • 1 0
 Could be worse I suppose.... He's not quite on par with Sam Pilgrim's tool improvisation.
  • 2 0
 lol. awesome.
  • 2 0
 Oh, this makes me happy!
  • 1 0
 This might be the definition of epic.
  • 1 0
 Got 65 psi in my minions, I don't care about your opinions.
  • 1 0
 L'argent rend con.

