Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Terrible Tech Tuesday with Stephen Colbert
Mar 24, 2020
by
Daniel Sapp
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The Late Show host is making the best out of the current quarantine by polishing up on skills unused since his teenage years in his latest video.
Posted In:
Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
84497 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Olympics & More World Cups Postponed]
74253 views
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
72789 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
61930 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
54227 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
49926 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
43364 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
38139 views
28 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
48
1
kfccoleslaw
(1 hours ago)
Five minutes after this went public, one million screwdrivers tore holes through inner tubes around the world. RIP.
[Reply]
11
1
wingguy
(1 hours ago)
I think that's confirmation he really was remembering from being a kid! Regardless of technical details though, that was genuinely really nice. He's a good guy.
[Reply]
4
0
kfccoleslaw
(38 mins ago)
@wingguy
: Definitely. This video got me stoked on life. Good for him for getting out on his bike and doing something to show other people how to get on theirs (responsibly). Also crazy that one of the most professional and well-produced shows is now basically a dude on his phone making YouTube how-to videos. What a time to be alive.
[Reply]
15
0
laggerbear
(1 hours ago)
26'' aint dead
[Reply]
7
0
pinhead907
(27 mins ago)
Neither is Dick Pound.
[Reply]
9
1
unrooted
(1 hours ago)
Nothing more fun than watching a genius having a hard time with something most 13 year olds know how to do... I wonder if his original tube even had a hole in it...
[Reply]
4
0
Coolwinner05
(56 mins ago)
Exactly. He might have only need to put air into the tube! We'll never know.
[Reply]
6
0
50percentsure
(54 mins ago)
The man finds joy in everything, what a legend. The felt pain for us though of watching him jabbing a screwdriver into a wheel, grabbing a rotor with greasy hands, inflated an old 26" tire to 65psi, and rested a bike on it's shifters on rough pavement. Ooooouch.
[Reply]
4
0
ReformedRoadie
(35 mins ago)
All true, but props for him doing it himself, not taking it to have someone else do it.
[Reply]
9
0
electrfiedride
(1 hours ago)
We didn't know we needed it, but we certainly did.
[Reply]
7
0
dockboy
(37 mins ago)
The screwdriver is part of a conspiracy by Big Tubes to sell more tubes.
[Reply]
4
0
scottlink
(1 hours ago)
Gapping neighborhood kids!!!!
[Reply]
2
0
n1ck
(1 hours ago)
I was wondering if this was going to hit Pinkbike. Was too painful to watch the whole thing on YouTube. Just came for the comments.
[Reply]
2
0
powderhoundbrr
(4 mins ago)
Literally 100's of bike tire changes in my life and every time I still struggle to remember how to thread the chain back on the derailleur.
[Reply]
3
0
tuskaloosa
(1 hours ago)
have to agree that put a smile on my face
[Reply]
2
0
cgreaseman
(1 hours ago)
That dudes garage is worth more than all the houses I've lived in and my bikes combined.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(37 mins ago)
NO ONE wants to be the last kid in the landing zone... The best part is reminding everyone how much fun bikes are. They are toys you can enjoy your whole life.
[Reply]
1
0
HadrienButte
(18 mins ago)
Nobody:
Me at 3 am in my garage half passed out trying to make a custom chain dampening device knowing full well I have to be up at 7 am:
[Reply]
3
0
UPBike
(46 mins ago)
65 psi. Awesome.
[Reply]
2
0
kim19
(38 mins ago)
I've seen "bike" mechanics in service shops....do a worse job. He's hired!
[Reply]
2
0
PHeller
(34 mins ago)
I cringed when he heeled the brake lever.
[Reply]
2
0
potatomasher
(15 mins ago)
He’s a better bike mechanic than Sam Pilgrim, I’ll give him that
[Reply]
1
0
dazlad
Plus
(14 mins ago)
Could be worse I suppose.... He's not quite on par with Sam Pilgrim's tool improvisation.
[Reply]
2
0
NorthEasternDownhiller
(1 hours ago)
lol. awesome.
[Reply]
2
0
wheelforge
(1 hours ago)
Oh, this makes me happy!
[Reply]
1
0
meepmurp
(40 mins ago)
This might be the definition of epic.
[Reply]
1
0
igxqrrl
(13 mins ago)
Got 65 psi in my minions, I don't care about your opinions.
[Reply]
1
0
Zarma
(27 mins ago)
L'argent rend con.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009748
Mobile Version of Website
28 Comments
Me at 3 am in my garage half passed out trying to make a custom chain dampening device knowing full well I have to be up at 7 am:
Post a Comment