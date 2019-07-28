Video: Stepping Into Fear & Changing Perspective in Tasmania

“There is nothing as powerful as a changed mind, You can change your hair, you can change your clothes, But without a shift in mind the same experiences will perpetuate over and over again"

Some never discover what they are capable of. You are the gatekeeper of change, You hold all the keys, so why not use them - step into your fear, push yourself; it is here you will discover, a shift.”

"ferns on ferns on Scott down here in Tasmania"

I recently had the pleasure of collaborating with Athlete & trail builder Scott Thornhill during his recent stint in Tasmania, where I am lucky enough to live and work from. #stokedTAZ to be in Tas

"Tasmanian Squamish, Squamania?"

My concept was to create a visual narrative of our ability to shift & change our state of mind through Scott’s riding sequence. Obviously highlighting his broad skillset & abilities on various bikes, so we spent 2 days shooting 1 trail on both trail & dj bike with the vision of linking the two and displaying how it's possible to achieve amazing things when your able to shift your mindset to overcome obstacles or mental barriers, however big or small they might be.

"Enduro as can be with that enduro knee"

In the air or on the ground its always a Lush rush down here in Van Diemansville

Find comfort in uncomfortable situations — Joe Rogan

Getting turnt & blurnt through the trees

Scott was the right guy for the job, his relentless drive, passion, skills & stubborn but laser focused head made this a lot of fun to shoot and produce. It’s not often you get to work with someone who is quite literally willing to put their safety on the line. Someone who attempts things that they don’t believe are possible within themselves, witnessing someone genuinely pushing themselves to the limits of what they set upon themselves & then breaking through them right there in front of you as you document it. Seeing this is infectious (the good kind of infection), it makes you want to try harder, whatever your personally driven to do it makes you want to do more of it, do better, push further, I think its called inspiration.

It's not always tailwhips & unicorns but that doesn't fault Scotty's ear to ear smile

Our incredible hills not far from home in big city Derby town

As Joe Rogan puts it, “find comfort in uncomfortable situations”, this couldn’t be more true. I love working with people like Scott, their energy is contagious & helps me get perspective on what really is possible if you can create a shift in your mindset

A shift can apply to so many facets of life, but without a doubt mindset is one of the biggest, you change this and more doors will open than you can imagine.

Thanks to Bike Bro’s & Blackspire components for supporting our collaboration & vision to create SHIFT!