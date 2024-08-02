Video: Steps To The Top with Dawid Godziek

Dawid's rise to success wasn't by accident. Through the past few years he's been climbing the ranks, appearing on the podiums and blowing people away with combinations and fluidity uncommon in slopestyle's highest circles. Last year was particularly strong, finishing 2nd overall in the FMB at the end of the season. For this season the tension was high. Dawid's approach remained measured and confident through each of Crankworx's stops. Knowing what you're capable of is one thing, but putting it into practice is where the good become great. Stacking wins, he entered Whistler with the same mentality and came up a champion. The Joyride win, FMB win and Crankworx Triple Crown is rarely achieved, Dawid's keen focus and discipline paved his journey to the top.Video by Mind Spark Cinema. Photos by Boris Beyer.