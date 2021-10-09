Video: Steve & Mark Vanderhoek Shred Trails in 'Brotherly Love'

Presented by
Filmed and edited by Kelsey Toevs
I have always been super close with my brother. From biking, skiing, motorcycles, cliff jumping ect we have always done it together. Growing up in North Vancouver British Columbia gave us the perfect backyard to pursue what we love. Fortunately we also share a passion for the same line of work. Starting out ski patrolling on the local hills we moved into forest fire fighting and Paramedic schooling and eventually landing our careers both working for the City of North Vancouver Fire Department. Unfortunately we share a mutual attraction to injuries. I was able to find a day when we were both somewhat healthy and coming off injury to get out to Pemberton to enjoy a nice fall day with Kelsey Toevs behind the lens.
