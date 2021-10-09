Video: Steve & Mark Vanderhoek Shred Trails in 'Brotherly Love'

Presented by

NF - RideWrap - WPL

Filmed and edited by Kelsey Toevs

Amazing feeling towing Mark off the biggest feature he has hit

Where it all started haha! Day 1 no training wheels

Rad job with a rad dude

The 2022 Devinci Spartan HP rolling on We are One Composites Strife/Union combo. Wrapped by the good people at RideWrap!

Tailored protection kits to keep your baby looking as good as the day you bought it.. even after those moments you run out of skill

Those lines...

Stoked to be working with WPL (Whistler Performance Lubes) alongside my buddy Yoann. With the way the world is these days its nice to see a company pushing for a greener future. "WPL develops premium bio-based bicycle maintenance products with a focus on performance and reliability, without the use of petro-chemicals, PTFE's, or toxic substances that can harm the environment and the rider."

Thing of beauty

I have always been super close with my brother. From biking, skiing, motorcycles, cliff jumping ect we have always done it together. Growing up in North Vancouver British Columbia gave us the perfect backyard to pursue what we love. Fortunately we also share a passion for the same line of work. Starting out ski patrolling on the local hills we moved into forest fire fighting and Paramedic schooling and eventually landing our careers both working for the City of North Vancouver Fire Department. Unfortunately we share a mutual attraction to injuries. I was able to find a day when we were both somewhat healthy and coming off injury to get out to Pemberton to enjoy a nice fall day with Kelsey Toevs behind the lens.Follow on IG:@svanderhoek@toevsCheers,Steve Vanderhoek