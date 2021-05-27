Video: Steve Peat Schools us On & Off the Bike on Le Pleney

May 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesPeaty blowin' minds with a below-average Pleney history lesson and some above-average bicycle riding. Join him for a lap down Pleney mainline as he gets a little spicy in the French dust, enjoying the gentle flow of 10%.

(For those who are interested in cold hard facts, Mainline is over 20+ years old. Cheers Chez Roger for the good trails and the good times.)The Syndicate


7 Comments

  • 5 0
 I like that it's so wide open and fast, an older track ahead of its time. No hated switchbacks here. The berms are so deep and cut in.

youtu.be/EX5ybkK4taw

There's a couple of narrow sections where it could be fun to get off the trail and ride in the grass.
I wish Peaty would pull a Michael Jordan and come back past his prime and see if he could still qualify and make top 40 or 50.
  • 3 0
 I bet it's not that dry at the moment...
  • 2 0
 So we aren’t the only ones that haven’t seen the sun in the month of may?
  • 2 0
 @oldfaith: april was better.. lets hope al snow melts quickly..
  • 1 0
 Why is the 40 on his fox fork duck taped out? Hmmm….
  • 1 0
 it isnt
  • 1 0
 I hope I can get out there this year

