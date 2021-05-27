Video: Steve Peat Schools us On & Off the Bike on Le Pleney

Peaty blowin' minds with a below-average Pleney history lesson and some above-average bicycle riding. Join him for a lap down Pleney mainline as he gets a little spicy in the French dust, enjoying the gentle flow of 10%.
(For those who are interested in cold hard facts, Mainline is over 20+ years old. Cheers Chez Roger for the good trails and the good times.)—The Syndicate
7 Comments
youtu.be/EX5ybkK4taw
There's a couple of narrow sections where it could be fun to get off the trail and ride in the grass.
I wish Peaty would pull a Michael Jordan and come back past his prime and see if he could still qualify and make top 40 or 50.
Post a Comment