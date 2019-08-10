Video: Steve Peat Provides his Insight into the Revised Lenzerheide Track

Aug 9, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Steve Peat heads on track to help with lines, queries and to pick some strawberries.

Lenzerheide Bikepark

Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Steve Peat DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Must be great to have the knowledge of Peaty and Greg behind loris and Luca.

