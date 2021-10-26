Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney

Oct 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesIs Steve Peat faster down Pleney on his 2006 Santa Cruz V10 race bike or on his 2021 29er Santa Cruz V10 with all the latest and greatest components?

Bikes have got longer, more stable, more durable and suspension has got much better, right? Steve Peat dusts off his 2006 race bike (that he won the World Cup Series Overall on), some old race gear and tries to put down a heater on Morzine's famous Le Pleney downhill course. Can he even get close to his time on the current day race bike? You might be surprised at the result. Maybe Peaty was in his prime in 2006...Santa Cruz Bicycles
















Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
81417 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
51689 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
49516 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
44548 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
39544 views
Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1
33990 views
The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data
33730 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
32385 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008331
Mobile Version of Website