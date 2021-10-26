Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney

Is Steve Peat faster down Pleney on his 2006 Santa Cruz V10 race bike or on his 2021 29er Santa Cruz V10 with all the latest and greatest components?



Bikes have got longer, more stable, more durable and suspension has got much better, right? Steve Peat dusts off his 2006 race bike (that he won the World Cup Series Overall on), some old race gear and tries to put down a heater on Morzine's famous Le Pleney downhill course. Can he even get close to his time on the current day race bike? You might be surprised at the result. Maybe Peaty was in his prime in 2006... — Santa Cruz Bicycles