Video: Steve Peat Rides Burgtec's New Ride Wide 30mm Rise Carbon Bar

Sep 3, 2019
by Burgtec Limited  

PRESS RELEASE: Burgtec


We first released our ‘wide’ 800mm bar back in 2007. This is tried and tested and has remained a favourite with riders ever since.

When we set out to design this bar the goal was simple, to achieve the same comfort and vibration dampening properties as our EWS-winning 20mm bar but now offer this in a 30mm rise option.

Ride Wide Carbon Enduro
• Uni-Directional Carbon
• 800mm Wide
• 35mm Bar Clamp
• 30mm Rise
• 9º Backsweep
• 5º Upsweep
• 258g

Available now in good bike shops

bigquotesUnmatched comfort and engineered for unstoppable shredding.


After a few late nights of creative thinking our engineers found a formula that achieved the sweet spot. They created a layup which gave perfect low speed responsiveness for precise handling and neutralised trail feedback. Enduro covers a broad product category but to us the limit is constantly getting pushed further and further. That’s why our bars are proudly the heaviest and most reliable in this category.

Peaty shredding in the Peaks


15 Comments

  • 5 1
 What’s the point? For an extra 70 grams you can get the alloy version. Stronger, better feel, probably half the price, won’t kill me if my if I’ve slightly overdone my lock on collar.
  • 2 0
 well, alloy doesn't have the dampening properties. I think this is the point.
  • 1 1
 i dont touch carbon bars anymore either... aloy just seems better in every way
  • 6 1
 Steve Peat is the Roger Federer of the biking world. This guy hasn't slowed down one bit.
  • 2 0
 Burgtec makes good stuff so I don't doubt this is a good bar, but does anyone make a 35mm clamp bar that isn't 8 or 9 degree backsweep with a 5 degree upsweep? Seems like a whole lot of the same bar on the market.
  • 2 0
 SQ lab offers two different backsweeps but they charge a fortune. There are a few straight bars out there if you are into that kind of thing.
  • 2 0
 The Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon has 7° back sweep / 5° up sweep.
  • 1 1
 Doubt it, most bars (not saying these are) are just the same ‘catalogue’ part with a different brand stuck on.
  • 1 0
 Liked the music! Thanks for not adding the extra freehub sounds. Peaty smash!
  • 1 0
 Looks suspiciously similar to Pro-Taper bars but that's not a bad thing at all.
  • 1 0
 Will this survive 250lbs rider?? ????
  • 1 0
 Well, Steve Peat is 200lbs I believe. If you don't ride at more than 80% of his charging, I guess you're guaranteed to be fine. After that though...
  • 1 1
 @MarcusBrody: Speed matters more than weight.
  • 1 1
 Hope it is not the same as tyre liquid
  • 1 1
 Burgtec don't make sealant. This isn't anything like a sponsored bar, it's just their new bar and him using it.

