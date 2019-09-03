Video: Steve Peat Rides Burgtec's New Ride Wide 30mm Rise Carbon Bar

PRESS RELEASE: Burgtec

Ride Wide Carbon Enduro

• Uni-Directional Carbon

• 800mm Wide

• 35mm Bar Clamp

• 30mm Rise

• 9º Backsweep

• 5º Upsweep

• 258g



Available now in good bike shops



Unmatched comfort and engineered for unstoppable shredding.

Peaty shredding in the Peaks

We first released our ‘wide’ 800mm bar back in 2007. This is tried and tested and has remained a favourite with riders ever since.When we set out to design this bar the goal was simple, to achieve the same comfort and vibration dampening properties as our EWS-winning 20mm bar but now offer this in a 30mm rise option.After a few late nights of creative thinking our engineers found a formula that achieved the sweet spot. They created a layup which gave perfect low speed responsiveness for precise handling and neutralised trail feedback. Enduro covers a broad product category but to us the limit is constantly getting pushed further and further. That’s why our bars are proudly the heaviest and most reliable in this category.