Video: Steve Peat's Mates Mass Start DH Race

Aug 16, 2019
by Captyvate Media  
Steve Peat's Mass Start Mates Race

by captyvatemedia
The legend himself Steve Peat helped us create a Mates Race unlike any Morzine has seen before. With 200+ riders starting at once, there was plenty of carnage on track followed by beers on tap.

Thanks to our sponsors for allowing these free events to happen! Santa Cruz Bicycles, Muc-Off, Mons Royale, Melon Optics, Burgtec, the woods morzine, Le Boomerang, Microbrasserie Ibex, Bec Jaune Brewery, Cafe Chaud Morzine

Filmed & edited by Captyvate.

Morzine

Videos Steve Peat DH Racing


 That looks like a great laugh.
 Next year they will be drinking the beer first, then racing down. (probably)
 Haha looks amazing

