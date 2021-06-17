Video: Steve Peat's POV Run of the Legendary Champery World Champs Track

Remember THAT race?

We're a few years on now, but the track still remains 'almost' in its original glory, with the only the bottom section being unaccessible these days.



Still steep, fast and rowdy, let Steve Peat give you a good old flashback to Champery 09 as he follows fellow Santa Cruz Bicycles rider Romain Paulhan for a hotlap, one sunny day in May. — Santa Cruz Syndicate