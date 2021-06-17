Video: Steve Peat's POV Run of the Legendary Champery World Champs Track

Jun 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesRemember THAT race?
We're a few years on now, but the track still remains 'almost' in its original glory, with the only the bottom section being unaccessible these days.

Still steep, fast and rowdy, let Steve Peat give you a good old flashback to Champery 09 as he follows fellow Santa Cruz Bicycles rider Romain Paulhan for a hotlap, one sunny day in May.Santa Cruz Syndicate


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
135407 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121618 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
90020 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
55153 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
49755 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
48643 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46371 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
46242 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Helmet cams ridden by pros make it look so easy.

I fumbled my way down this course years ago and at no point did I enjoy myself. I like steep stuff but that course terrified me!

It’s nice to see it being ridden properly
  • 2 0
 Still lightning quick in the corners... Just hauling back time every corner. Made even more amazing given he's such a big unit
  • 4 0
 Honestly now, who do I have to f*ck to get the WC back at champery?
  • 2 0
 Smooth as ......
  • 1 0
 What a nuts track. Stoopid steep.
  • 1 0
 My arms are crying just by looking this POV...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008019
Mobile Version of Website