Video: Steve Peat's Segment From GAMBLE Film

The King of the fackin' North. Santa Cruz Bicycles presents Steve Peat's GAMBLE film segment.
Steve Peat's segment from GAMBLE Film was conjured up through a collaboration of local love for all things two wheels and a vision to create something personal in the heart of the Outdoor City, Sheffield. The industrial heritage of this city has left some pretty old and unique backdrops which provided the locations for both the main poker intro and Steve's segment.
Being the the most 'Old School' out of the crew, we though it was fitting to show him and his cronies taking charge whilst cruising the streets of his kingdom... Rounding up a crew of mates, shutting a street down and donning some weapons in broad daylight made for a unique day out filming. Only made funnier by the challenge of trying to act 'tough' on camera without laughing...
The once famous ski village was the victim of arson a few years back and was left for dead unfortunately, with weeds and rubbish taking over the landscape of a once thriving location. With help from Sheffield City Council, local trail building company 'Bike Track' and the big man himself, we came up with a plan on how to lease some life back into the hill, with the aim to leave both a track and precedent for the future of the site.
Since then we're stoked to hear that the new landlords are currently in the planning stages of a complete re-development of the area, including not only MTB trails but skiing, accommodation, retail and more.
After nearly three weeks of clearing, shaping and sculpting, the hill was given a new haircut, still rough around the edges, but with a new, unique line weaving its way down the inner city slopes with a pretty rad back drop to boast.
The whole idea of this segment was to bring together some of the key elements of Steve's home, the inner city greenery on offer, thriving local riding scene and a local band that goes by the name of the 'Arctic Monkeys' that you may have heard of...
With the way the terrain and dirt is on that hill, we had to get creative and lean towards the more 'machine built' and flowy side of things, something which Steve isn't normally associated with when filming in the past. When it came to day one of shooting he admittedly hadn't touched his DH bike for a good while, but once the first hits and warm up laps were out fo the way that classic Steve Peat style, plus some new school tweaks started to get thrown in, high above the city skyline.
There are too many people to thank who made this segment possible, but keep your eyes peeled for a potential event on the site in 2019 and another GAMBLE Film segment dropping the end of this month...
For more information on the project head to GAMBLEfilm.com
GAMBLE Film is available on ITUNES
, Amazon Prime
, Google play
, Vimeo on demand
and more.
Produced by Creative Concept and Steel City Media. Photos by Duncan Philpott.
