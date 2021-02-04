Video: Steve Vanderhoek Rides the Scariest Lines on the North Shore in the Wet in 'Off Season?'

Feb 4, 2021
by Steve Vanderhoek  


What off season? The skiing conditions are great but so are the riding conditions! With my knee surgery pushed back due to COVID it doesn't look like the two planks are in the cards for the next little while but I can still spin the cranks! Here's a tour through my favorite features in my backyard since the snow started flying on the hills. Thanks as always to my amazing fiance Kelsey Toevs for joining me for another project. Hope you all enjoy, had a blast shooting this one.

Presented by: We Are One Composites

Rider: Steve Vanderhoek @svanderhoek
Filmed & edited: Kelsey Toevs @toevs
Photos: Kelsey Toevs and Travis Bothner (NF)

Thanks to the companies that support: We are One Composites, NF, Devinci, Lynn Valley Bikes, Ride Concepts, Race Face, RideWrap, STFU, DrinkWize


PC Travis Bothner
Travis Bothner
Don't touch the green wood! PC: Travis Bothner

Classic feature by Derek Dix and Ross Measures. PC Travis Bothner
Relic of the past. PC: Travis Bothner

spooky tables. photographer Kelsey Toevs
Winter months makes for beautiful condtions. PC: Kelsey Toevs

Reviewing the shots PC Travis Bothner
Does the camera woman approve? So fun to be able to share this part of my life with Kelsey. Her love for photography and film making rivals my passion for riding. PC:Travis Bothner
Shooting for Off Season
A classic feature from back in my NSX days. PC: Kelsey Toevs

flips
flips PC Kelsey Toevs
Breaking in the new bike. Thanks Nic Vlak for sharing this amazing build with me. Photo: Kelsey Toevs

PC Kelsey Toevs
This place is out of a fairy tale. Photo: Kelsey Toevs

Fog
Will never get sick of these conditions. PC: Kelsey Toevs

Fresh build. Photo Kelsey Toevs
Amazing feeling when a fresh build just works perfectly (no that was not a live tree, 3' stump). PC: Kelsey Toevs
Travis Bothner
In hindsight a white jersey was not the right call for this project haha!

Photo - Travis Bothner
photo - Travis Bothner
Brutus. Photo: Travis Bothner

My 2021 Devinci Spartan rolling on We Are One Composites Union and Strifes
2021 Devinci Spartan dream build rolling on We Are One Composites Union/Strife combo

Ma Bike
Could not be happier with how this machine turned out!


47 Comments

  • 10 0
 Always get so unbelievably stoked whenever you drop content, always incredible to watch, but more is that passion for the sport shows through. Always have such a fun personality to them.
  • 10 0
 Man that means so much to me ! Thank you very much. Hope you enjoy this one
  • 2 0
 Keep killing it out there! Awesome style and a great vibe to the whole edit. Nice taste in skis too!
  • 2 0
 Savage!

Do have a “serious” question though...how do you balance pushing the boundaries while having such a physically demanding profession?

For most office jockeys, not a big deal if you come in on Monday dragging your right foot because you came in hot into a berm. Jenny from accounting does love hearing those stories though.....

For you, different story.

Discuss (please).
  • 1 0
 @PocoBoho: best sick plan in the country, that’s howSmile
  • 2 0
 @PocoBoho: Hey man thanks for the question. Yes its a huge balance for sure. I love my career and want to do it till I retire but riding bikes and pushing my riding a little is also a passion. I hung up riding when I got hired 8 years ago until I finished my probation period and took it very easy for probably the next 4 years after. Its always in the back of my mind but I feel Im very calculated.. I rarely just "send it" or "hope for the best". I say no and back down on lines when Im not feeling it all the time. I don't deny that the risk is always there but when I drop in I ensure that I have everything going for me.
  • 6 0
 This guys is so f****** talented! and rad shots also!
  • 1 0
 Thanks ! Super stoked you enjoyed it
  • 3 0
 Banger video! As a fellow Steve, happy to call you one of our own
  • 1 0
 Thanks Scuba! I feel honoured to be in the ranks
  • 2 0
 How were you even able to ride in those horrible winter conditions!? Also, thank you for your service. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Appreciate that! Low pressure and max grip tires haha
  • 1 0
 Love it man! Crushing it as always and making it happen. Thanks for highlighting the drive, passion and skill that makes you who you are!
  • 1 0
 Thanks Dave. And thanks for all the support you have shown me over the years
  • 2 0
 Damn homie. Putting it down!
  • 1 0
 Woo!
  • 1 0
 Incredible lines, style and control! You're going to set the trail on fire!! Bring on some more videos like this!
  • 1 0
 Thanks! Me and my lady love doing it , as long as we have an idea and trails to ride ill keep at it
  • 1 0
 Another Banger!! Good luck with the knee surgery @stevev88 .... I've had both rebuilt, stronger than ever afterwards!
  • 1 0
 Thanks brother! I really appreciate that...as long as i don't crash I'm good right now haha
  • 1 0
 @stevev88: 100%
  • 2 0
 If you can ride with just a long sleeve shirt, its not off season
  • 1 0
 Yeah Steve! Never not killing it. First flip was mental!
  • 1 0
 From the day you boosted to the moon on it I was inspired
  • 1 0
 Is that a snowskate? ????
  • 1 0
 Haha!
  • 2 0
 Wow!
  • 1 0
 Wow. Thats it, thats the comment.
  • 1 0
 Ill take it !
  • 1 0
 Frame, schmame....those tires and brakes tho!!
  • 1 0
 Im happy with em! No complaints!
  • 1 0
 Selfless and challenging job. Stoked and challenging play. Right on.
  • 1 0
 Find the balance and life is good!
  • 1 0
 Best video I’ve seen for a while. Quality
  • 1 0
 Damn! That means a lot thanks!
  • 1 0
 Next level Steve. Very awesome.
  • 1 0
 Thanks! Hope it brought some morning enjoyment
  • 1 0
 If those are winter conditions why even own skis?
  • 1 0
 We are having a pretty sweet winter (for bikers) this year. Pretty awesome conditions on the slopes but for the most part we can find good riding below. Freezing level has only started dropping recently
  • 1 0
 as Newman said "It's the wood that makes it so good"
  • 1 0
 Ahhhh this gets me stoked to ride. Can’t ask for much more than that!
  • 1 0
 You da man Steve!
  • 1 0
 Too kind !
  • 1 0
 Wowie this was sick!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for watching!
  • 1 0
 That was awesome!
  • 1 0
 Great video Steve!

Post a Comment



