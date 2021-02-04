Video: Steve Vanderhoek Rides the Scariest Lines on the North Shore in the Wet in 'Off Season?'

What off season? The skiing conditions are great but so are the riding conditions! With my knee surgery pushed back due to COVID it doesn't look like the two planks are in the cards for the next little while but I can still spin the cranks! Here's a tour through my favorite features in my backyard since the snow started flying on the hills. Thanks as always to my amazing fiance Kelsey Toevs for joining me for another project. Hope you all enjoy, had a blast shooting this one.
Presented by: We Are One Composites
Rider: Steve Vanderhoek @svanderhoek
Filmed & edited: Kelsey Toevs @toevs
Photos: Kelsey Toevs and Travis Bothner (NF)
Thanks to the companies that support: We are One Composites, NF, Devinci, Lynn Valley Bikes, Ride Concepts, Race Face, RideWrap, STFU, DrinkWize
Don't touch the green wood! PC: Travis Bothner
Relic of the past. PC: Travis Bothner
Winter months makes for beautiful condtions. PC: Kelsey Toevs
Breaking in the new bike. Thanks Nic Vlak for sharing this amazing build with me. Photo: Kelsey Toevs
This place is out of a fairy tale. Photo: Kelsey Toevs
Will never get sick of these conditions. PC: Kelsey Toevs
Amazing feeling when a fresh build just works perfectly (no that was not a live tree, 3' stump). PC: Kelsey Toevs
In hindsight a white jersey was not the right call for this project haha!
Brutus. Photo: Travis Bothner
2021 Devinci Spartan dream build rolling on We Are One Composites Union/Strife combo
Could not be happier with how this machine turned out!
47 Comments
Do have a “serious” question though...how do you balance pushing the boundaries while having such a physically demanding profession?
For most office jockeys, not a big deal if you come in on Monday dragging your right foot because you came in hot into a berm. Jenny from accounting does love hearing those stories though.....
For you, different story.
Discuss (please).
Post a Comment