Video: Steve Vanderhoek Rides the Scariest Lines on the North Shore in the Wet in 'Off Season?'

Don't touch the green wood! PC: Travis Bothner

Relic of the past. PC: Travis Bothner

Winter months makes for beautiful condtions. PC: Kelsey Toevs

Does the camera woman approve? So fun to be able to share this part of my life with Kelsey. Her love for photography and film making rivals my passion for riding. PC:Travis Bothner A classic feature from back in my NSX days. PC: Kelsey Toevs

Breaking in the new bike. Thanks Nic Vlak for sharing this amazing build with me. Photo: Kelsey Toevs

This place is out of a fairy tale. Photo: Kelsey Toevs

Will never get sick of these conditions. PC: Kelsey Toevs

Amazing feeling when a fresh build just works perfectly (no that was not a live tree, 3' stump). PC: Kelsey Toevs In hindsight a white jersey was not the right call for this project haha!

Brutus. Photo: Travis Bothner

2021 Devinci Spartan dream build rolling on We Are One Composites Union/Strife combo

Could not be happier with how this machine turned out!

What off season? The skiing conditions are great but so are the riding conditions! With my knee surgery pushed back due to COVID it doesn't look like the two planks are in the cards for the next little while but I can still spin the cranks! Here's a tour through my favorite features in my backyard since the snow started flying on the hills. Thanks as always to my amazing fiance Kelsey Toevs for joining me for another project. Hope you all enjoy, had a blast shooting this one.Presented by: We Are One CompositesRider: Steve Vanderhoek @svanderhoekFilmed & edited: Kelsey Toevs @toevsPhotos: Kelsey Toevs and Travis Bothner (NF)Thanks to the companies that support: We are One Composites, NF, Devinci, Lynn Valley Bikes, Ride Concepts, Race Face, RideWrap, STFU, DrinkWize