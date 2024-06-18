Video: Steve Vanderhoek Hits Utah for the First Time in 'Slightly Above Below Average'

Since watching the first Rampage as a kid, I have always wanted to get down to Utah. This trip was my bucket list destination! I have always favoured the steep, raw big mountain lines and was fired up to see how my skills would translate. I went down humble expecting to be humbled and the amount of humbling I received was next level. You come down here thinking you want to knock off all these lines you see in movies and instead you put the training wheels on and just try to survive. The exposure and consequences of missing your line just can’t be conveyed until you put tires in dirt here. Fortunately, the locals took me in like family and delivered to me the greatest 10 days of biking I have ever had. From sharing lines, helping dig and giving pointers on how not to die, the community down here is absolutely unreal! I want to thank everyone who helped in any part give this Shore kid the time of his life. I can’t wait to go back. — Steve Vanderhoek