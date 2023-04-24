Video: Steve Vanderhoek, Kenny Smith & Jack Pelland Shred the Devinci Chainsaw in 'Let 'Er Rip'

Words: Devinci

Last minute tweaks.

Jack, Steve and Kenny getting up to speed on the Shore.

Letting it work.

February riding brought some unique challenges.

Stone Cold Steve Vanderhoek with the smack down.

Fair weather riders need not apply.

The Chainsaw effect.

Half machine, half a dream.

Hungry for more? Watch the behind the scenes and the first impressions of Jack, Kenny and Steve as they take the Chainsaws out for their first laps.

Like a Chainsaw clearing a corridor, Steve Smith led the way. With a smile on his face, he took Canadian downhill straight to the top. He proved that hard work pays off, and that winning is way better when you’re having fun. We made the Chainsaw to let more riders discover a passion for riding with no rev limiter.The Chainsaw is a tool that clears the way for more fun in the woods. On the trail it looks like a burly, Canadian made long travel shredding machine. At heart, it’s a contribution to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and the community that surrounds it. And in spirit, it’s a rip-roaring good time that will dare you to dream big.This is the story of a bike named Chainsaw.