Video: Steve Vanderhoek, Kenny Smith & Jack Pelland Shred the Devinci Chainsaw in 'Let 'Er Rip'

Apr 24, 2023
by Cycles Devinci  

Words: Devinci

Like a Chainsaw clearing a corridor, Steve Smith led the way. With a smile on his face, he took Canadian downhill straight to the top. He proved that hard work pays off, and that winning is way better when you’re having fun. We made the Chainsaw to let more riders discover a passion for riding with no rev limiter.

The Chainsaw is a tool that clears the way for more fun in the woods. On the trail it looks like a burly, Canadian made long travel shredding machine. At heart, it’s a contribution to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and the community that surrounds it. And in spirit, it’s a rip-roaring good time that will dare you to dream big.

This is the story of a bike named Chainsaw.

Last minute tweaks.

Jack, Steve and Kenny getting up to speed on the Shore.

Letting it work.


February riding brought some unique challenges.

Stone Cold Steve Vanderhoek with the smack down.

Vertical.


Fair weather riders need not apply.


The Chainsaw effect.


Half machine, half a dream.


Hungry for more? Watch the behind the scenes and the first impressions of Jack, Kenny and Steve as they take the Chainsaws out for their first laps.



Posted In:
Videos Devinci


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
61918 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
53395 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
48845 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
47887 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
46263 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
45400 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
43796 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
41260 views

7 Comments

  • 7 0
 I love everything about this post. Too bad I don't live there and ride like that!
  • 3 1
 Gettin' a little foggy where the tribute to Stevie ends and the marketing angles begin..
  • 2 0
 what is this song I need it in my life
  • 8 0
 It's Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.
  • 1 1
 ha anyone had any experience with these

www.biketart.com/products/hiplok-switch-folding-lock?variant=42379293491379
  • 3 0
 no
  • 1 0
 Love the mix of style, speed and gnar. Great work crue!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041589
Mobile Version of Website