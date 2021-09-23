Video: Steve Vanderhoek Shows Remy Metailler Some Iconic Freeride Features

Growing up and watching the New World Disorder and Anthill movies, I have dreamed of riding some of theses stunts for a long time!Here we are 15 years later and Steve Vanderhoek is showing me some of the crazy lines. It's awesome to see what some of the freeride legends such as Andrew Shandro were doing back then.This video was filmed a few hours before Steve Vanderhoek broke his wrist... and a few weeks before I broke my scapula. The team will back soon, don't worry!Filmed and edited by Joel CliftonPhoto by Kelsey Toevs