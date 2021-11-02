Video: Steve Vanderhoek's Movember Moustache Ride 2

I was hoping to have this little flick be a tad longer but a fractured tibial plateau followed by a broken wrist really got in the way of my productivity this year. Regardless every November I like to grow a greasy little duster to raise awareness for men's health. This year specifically for mental health and suicide prevention amongst first responders and health care workers. Despite how people appear you never know what's going on behind the scenes. Take the time to be kind to everyone, look out for those who are down and let's all have some good times on bicycles.
Mo stache Mo fun PC:Brandon Artis
Full year of smashing these We Are One Composites wheels and not one issue. PC: Clint Trahan
Bar turns and backflips is the depth of my trick bag. PC: Kelsey Toevs
PC: Dave Smith
Been on these MTX braking gold label pads for the past year and I am extremely impressed. They deliver a powerful, silent and more modulated feel than standard metallic pads.
The STFU damper works great on the new Devinci Spartan high pivot as well.
PC: Dave Smith
PC: Kelsey Toevs
Thanks for watching!
Cheers,
Steve Vanderhoek
