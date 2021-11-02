Video: Steve Vanderhoek's Movember Moustache Ride 2

Mo stache Mo fun PC:Brandon Artis

Full year of smashing these We Are One Composites wheels and not one issue. PC: Clint Trahan

Bar turns and backflips is the depth of my trick bag. PC: Kelsey Toevs

PC: Dave Smith

Been on these MTX braking gold label pads for the past year and I am extremely impressed. They deliver a powerful, silent and more modulated feel than standard metallic pads.

The STFU damper works great on the new Devinci Spartan high pivot as well.

PC: Dave Smith

PC: Kelsey Toevs