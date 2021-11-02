Video: Steve Vanderhoek's Movember Moustache Ride 2

Nov 2, 2021
by Steve Vanderhoek  


I was hoping to have this little flick be a tad longer but a fractured tibial plateau followed by a broken wrist really got in the way of my productivity this year. Regardless every November I like to grow a greasy little duster to raise awareness for men's health. This year specifically for mental health and suicide prevention amongst first responders and health care workers. Despite how people appear you never know what's going on behind the scenes. Take the time to be kind to everyone, look out for those who are down and let's all have some good times on bicycles.


PC - Brandon Artis
Mo stache Mo fun PC:Brandon Artis

www.clinttrahan.com
Full year of smashing these We Are One Composites wheels and not one issue. PC: Clint Trahan

PC Kelsey Toevs
Bar turns and backflips is the depth of my trick bag. PC: Kelsey Toevs

PC Dave Smith
PC: Dave Smith

Been on these MTX braking gold label pads for the past year and I am extremely impressed. They deliver a powerful, silent and more modulated feel than standard metallic pads.

The STFU damper works great on the new Devinci Spartan high pivot as well.

PC Dave Smith
PC Dave Smith
PC: Dave Smith

PC Kelsey Toevs
PC: Kelsey Toevs

Thanks for watching!

Follow on IG:
@svanderhoek
@toevs

https://www.weareonecomposites.com/ - Badass wheels
https://mtxbraking.com - Quiet / powerful braking
https://stfubike.com - Eliminate chain slap
https://www.devinci.com/en/ - Radical bikes

Cheers,
Steve Vanderhoek

Posted In:
Videos Steve Vanderhoek


4 Comments

  • 7 0
 *"Bar turns and backflips is the depth of my trick bag" - I would take those trick options over my dead sailors. All joking aside, Thank you @stevev88 for helping raise awareness for Men's health/first responders. It's incredible how little recognition or aid is available to many that struggle. Having spent many seasons on the front line as a Wildland firefighter, I have seen and dealt with some shit. Drops in the bucket in comparison to some of my friends/fam that are lifers in the first responder world. Some of the stories I have heard give me nightmares, let alone being there in the moment.
Many thanks and much respect to all the first responders out there!
  • 2 0
 Also, meant to say: Sick rippin @stevev88 , per always! Quite the inspiration.
  • 2 0
 sick!
  • 1 0
 the best

Post a Comment



