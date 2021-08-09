Video: Steve Vanderhoek's POV Sending the Gnarliest Features of the Sea to Sky with Yoann Barelli

Last week Yoann and I dropped the video for his most recent "Into the Gnar". With the challenge to start at sunrise and ride all our favourite gnarly features from Pemberton to the North Shore in one day! Turned into probably the most fun time I have ever had on the bike while also being the most challenging. I wasn't prepared for how mentally and physically exhausted I would be. 17 hours of processing new features, hiking, 30+ degree heat and bugs. Couldn't have asked for a better friend to take on this challenge with. If you haven't seen the full video Ill leave a link but here's a quick 2 min Gopro smash up of the day through my eyes!
Thanks to NF for supporting this project as well as Kelsey Toevs, Alexandre Chapellier and Travis Bothner for documenting the day.
All photos by Travis Bothner
IG:
@svanderhoek@yoannbarelli
Watch the full edit here
3:45am wakeup..stoked!
5:00am sunrise over Pemberton
Some proper old school drops
Yoann showing me how its done on the biggest move of the day
My turn!
Celebrating success while still full of energy
One and done was the theme of the day. The camera crew nailed every shot first go.
No shortage of sketchy features. Yoann knows how to pick them.
Don't go to fast.. but don't go to slow
So much respect to all the freeride pioneers of the past.
Most runouts where scarier than the features themselves
Enjoy! We had a blast and looking forward to making "Le Tour De Gnar" episode 2
2 Comments
also......was that a scream of pain @0:17.. .....? A bit disconcerting
Post a Comment