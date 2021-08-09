Video: Steve Vanderhoek's POV Sending the Gnarliest Features of the Sea to Sky with Yoann Barelli

Aug 9, 2021
by Steve Vanderhoek  


Last week Yoann and I dropped the video for his most recent "Into the Gnar". With the challenge to start at sunrise and ride all our favourite gnarly features from Pemberton to the North Shore in one day! Turned into probably the most fun time I have ever had on the bike while also being the most challenging. I wasn't prepared for how mentally and physically exhausted I would be. 17 hours of processing new features, hiking, 30+ degree heat and bugs. Couldn't have asked for a better friend to take on this challenge with. If you haven't seen the full video Ill leave a link but here's a quick 2 min Gopro smash up of the day through my eyes!

Thanks to NF for supporting this project as well as Kelsey Toevs, Alexandre Chapellier and Travis Bothner for documenting the day.
All photos by Travis Bothner

IG:
@svanderhoek
@yoannbarelli
Watch the full edit here

3 45 AM
3:45am wakeup..stoked!

5 00 am
5:00am sunrise over Pemberton

Old school
Some proper old school drops

Deadfall step-down
Yoann showing me how its done on the biggest move of the day

Decent
My turn!

Impact

Celebration
Celebrating success while still full of energy

The Crew
One and done was the theme of the day. The camera crew nailed every shot first go.

Unit
No shortage of sketchy features. Yoann knows how to pick them.

Janky
Don't go to fast.. but don't go to slow

Relics
So much respect to all the freeride pioneers of the past.

Loose
Most runouts where scarier than the features themselves

Enjoy! We had a blast and looking forward to making "Le Tour De Gnar" episode 2

Posted In:
Videos Steve Vanderhoek Yoann Barelli


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 badass edit! straight to the good stuff with no fluff. *applause* well done


also......was that a scream of pain @0:17.. .....? A bit disconcerting
  • 1 0
 awesome just watching you guys and the great vibes you have for adventure

Post a Comment



