Video: Steven Walton Hunts for Extra UCI Points at the 2021 Costa Rican Open

Apr 18, 2021
by Ryan Jones  
Steven Walton - 2021 Costa Rican Open

by Ryan-Jones
Views: 142    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


With tons race cancellations, UCI points are hard to come by in 2021. Steven Walton heads to the Costa Rican Open in hopes of earning some.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
53571 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
47828 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
46521 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
44911 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
39587 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
38391 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
36158 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
33805 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I want to hear the Brits saying it's no real rain and mud.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008822
Mobile Version of Website