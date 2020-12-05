Video: Steven Walton Isn't Slowing Down this Offseason

Dec 5, 2020
by Ryan Jones  
Steven Walton Offseason - 2020

by Ryan-Jones
Views: 200    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


As the 2021 racing season approaches, Steven Walton wastes no time in getting back to training. The offseason is a time where Steven likes to reminisce on his beginnings, as well as further grow his love and passion for racing.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
77035 views
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
72344 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
64633 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
60690 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
59666 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
57239 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
53785 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
51093 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 7 years ago a quiet grom came into my bike shop that was sending it on a GT Sensor (XC Bike) with a dual crown fork... and now hes a professional downhill racer.
  • 1 0
 Bro that roller section was smooooooth!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007674
Mobile Version of Website