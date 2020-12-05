Pinkbike.com
Video: Steven Walton Isn't Slowing Down this Offseason
Dec 5, 2020
Ryan Jones
Steven Walton Offseason - 2020
Ryan-Jones
As the 2021 racing season approaches, Steven Walton wastes no time in getting back to training. The offseason is a time where Steven likes to reminisce on his beginnings, as well as further grow his love and passion for racing.
Videos
Riding Videos
Score
Time
2
0
willybos
(43 mins ago)
7 years ago a quiet grom came into my bike shop that was sending it on a GT Sensor (XC Bike) with a dual crown fork... and now hes a professional downhill racer.
1
0
LaneRippy
(51 mins ago)
Bro that roller section was smooooooth!
