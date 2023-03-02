Video : Stop Holding Your Trails Back - Easy Ways to Improve MTB Trails

Mar 2, 2023
by Christina Chappetta  

'Tis the season for tuning up the bikes...and bodies...for another rad year in the saddle. But, let's not forget, it's also the time to tune up the trails and make sure Old Man Winter didn't completely wreak havoc on your local riding spot. Christina explores ways we can stop holding our trails back and how to support them better! From easy access stuff like volunteering on trail dig days up to what to carry for beginner trail users and maintainers. It all starts here, but it's up to you where to take it.



In memory of an amazing trail crew leader, the late Dave Reid ❤️


Posted In:
Videos Christina Chappetta


21 Comments

 Hope the intro gives you a little laugh
 Made me want to buy some fairy wings to wear while digging!
 Any intro with Quinney brings a smile to my face. And a 007 outro, keep 'em coming.
 Absolutely hilarious
 I chuckled, thanks Christina (and Henry)!
 I appreciated the whole thing.
 IMO if you call a set of trails your local spot. You should be out there maintaining/ fixing them
 Are you a new rider who is frustrated that some trails have roots, rocks, or jumps in them that are difficult for you? Improve those trails by removing them! Everyone will be super appreciative.
  • 3 0
 So cringe that people actually do this. People even destroyed tree roots and we lost trees in the ice storm because those roots were no longer there to support them.
  • 1 0
 Ha ha ha ha
 My trails are being held back by the fact that I can’t shred them on my WAO Arrival, because the advent winner (me) hasn’t been announced yet.
 Did I just watch a trailforks ad?
 #1: Build doubles with incomprehensible consequences for casing
#2: Make features impossible to clear without holding a race pace
#3: Ensure the whole system is 100% downhill (no climbs)
 Wait a second, was i just tricked into watching an add for trailforks?
 Less schrapling.
 another pro tip, don't ride loamers in the winter or when its wet.
 I really enjoyed all points on this, well done.
