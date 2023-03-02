Video : Stop Holding Your Trails Back - Easy Ways to Improve MTB Trails



In memory of an amazing trail crew leader, the late Dave Reid ❤️

'Tis the season for tuning up the bikes...and bodies...for another rad year in the saddle. But, let's not forget, it's also the time to tune up the trails and make sure Old Man Winter didn't completely wreak havoc on your local riding spot. Christina explores ways we can stop holding our trails back and how to support them better! From easy access stuff like volunteering on trail dig days up to what to carry for beginner trail users and maintainers. It all starts here, but it's up to you where to take it.