VIDEOS

Video: Stories from the Builders of 3 of Whistler's Iconic Trails

Jul 19, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  


Stories from the Dirt // The Legendary Trails of Whistler, BC


Every trail has a story—be it behind the name, behind the location or behind the builder. In Whistler, British Columbia, arguably the Mecca of mountain biking, the number (and quality) of trails is astounding. And, of course, each one has it's own unique story of creation. Three Whistler classics—River Runs Through It, Dirt Merchant and Rockwork Orange—each have their own style and saga.

Save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton - Updated with POV Footage
82248 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
72525 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48868 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2018
48594 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
44566 views
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
40954 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
39488 views
Review: Giant Trance 2
37663 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 If another video was made it would be cool to hear more detail about the 'preferred paths'. Explore the thought process of why particular unique/special lines were chosen, challenges involved in building them, stuff like that. Food for thought.
  • + 1
 Great to hear the background stories behind these awesome trails I need to give Rockwork Orange a go it looks super fun
  • + 1
 Great piece of work, would love to see more of these

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020990
Mobile Version of Website