Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 10, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben recaps the fourth round of racing in Lenzerheide, giving you a little insight into some details you may have missed from the weekend.




5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Great wrap up, interesting analysis about that line. Oh, and I think Ben deserved that one beer he may have had prior to recording this.
  • 1 0
 or two…
  • 1 0
 Cathro's brain is steadily turning into porridge.
