Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 28, 2022
Pinkbike Originals  

A day that won't be forgotten, World Champs did not disappoint!




4 Comments

  • 5 0
 "Jesus Christ get off the internet." Ben is absolutely killing it with these reports.

Incredible day of racing. Exhausted after.
  • 1 0
 Can't agree more with this! I managed to watch the men's race live, but wasn't able to watch the women's. It was a social media/bike website free spell for me until this morning.

But yes, what a day! I really wish I could have been there, the atmosphere looked amazing!
  • 1 1
 Ben.. maybe a shoutout for Stacy Fisher.. what a fantastic run from our UK ‘dark horse’ National Champ and now 6th in the World Champs! What does a girl have to do to get a mention??
  • 1 0
 Can’t believe you didn’t mention Aimi





