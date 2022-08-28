Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Story of the Race with Ben Cathro - Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
Aug 28, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
4 Comments
A day that won't be forgotten, World Champs did not disappoint!
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022
World Championships
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
166014 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119831 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
109476 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
77792 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
77123 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
59973 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
56131 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
51376 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
PawnSacrifice
(1 hours ago)
"Jesus Christ get off the internet." Ben is absolutely killing it with these reports.
Incredible day of racing. Exhausted after.
[Reply]
1
0
malv173
(23 mins ago)
Can't agree more with this! I managed to watch the men's race live, but wasn't able to watch the women's. It was a social media/bike website free spell for me until this morning.
But yes, what a day! I really wish I could have been there, the atmosphere looked amazing!
[Reply]
1
1
Kathg
(50 mins ago)
Ben.. maybe a shoutout for Stacy Fisher.. what a fantastic run from our UK ‘dark horse’ National Champ and now 6th in the World Champs! What does a girl have to do to get a mention??
[Reply]
1
0
sargey2003
(4 mins ago)
Can’t believe you didn’t mention Aimi
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008800
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Incredible day of racing. Exhausted after.
But yes, what a day! I really wish I could have been there, the atmosphere looked amazing!